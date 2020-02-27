PayByPhone Unveils New Features in iOS 13 5.1.0

Hey Siri: Who is the first global mobile parking payment provider to include your functionality in North America?

VANCOUVER, Feb. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - PayByPhone, a leading global provider of mobile parking payment solutions, today announced new functionality available in its mobile app through iOS 13 release 5.1.0.

With iOS 13 5.1.0, PayByPhone users with Apple products now can use Siri to manage their parking hands-free. Additionally, they will be prompted to authorize their payment cards using the CVV during the first transaction only, which increases the parking app's security. The enhancements operate in Apple's light and dark modes.

"Ease of use is essential when developing and utilizing technology that fosters a next-generation parking management experience," said Roamy Valera, CEO North America, PayByPhone. "These improvements provide better customer experience, while enabling municipalities that leverage PayByPhone to improve their curb management processes."

To use Siri, drivers can start with the command 'Hey Siri, park with PayByPhone' or create their own shortcut. Custom shortcuts can be as simple as: "Park at work," "park at the gym," and "park at school" giving drivers a quick and hands free way to pay for parking at their favourite locations.

About PayByPhone

PayByPhone is one of the fastest growing mobile payment companies in the world, processing over 125 million transactions annually, totaling more than $550 million USD in payments. Through the company's mobile web, smartphone and smartwatch applications, PayByPhone helps millions of consumers easily and securely pay for parking without the hassles of waiting in line, having to carry change or risking costly fines. A subsidiary of Volkswagen Financial Services AG, PayByPhone is leading the way in the creation of the mobile future.

