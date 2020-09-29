PayCargo Announces USD35 Million Investment Led by Insight Partners

CORAL GABLES, Fla., Sept. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- PayCargo, the leading payments network for the global supply chain industry, today announced a USD35 million investment led by global venture capital and private equity firm Insight Partners. PayCargo will use the capital to expand global adoption of its electronic payments network and accelerate investments in its market-leading technology.

As COVID-19 has rapidly accelerated the adoption of electronic payments in the cargo market, the investment from Insight Partners comes at a time where vendors and payors are forced to move away from legacy, paper-based processes. PayCargo's innovative, cloud-based solution has established a robust industry contactless payment ecosystem that enables payers to quickly and securely pay air and ocean carriers, maritime ports, ground handlers, freight forwarders, and customs brokers, amongst others. This allows for faster cargo release, elimination of inefficient manual processes and fees, improved transparency, cash flow management, as well as streamlined invoicing and account reconciliation.

"As the cargo industry rapidly shifts to electronic payments, PayCargo has established itself as the market leading platform for doing business by successfully automating the payments process and ensuring efficiency for both payers and vendors," said Ryan Hinkle, Managing Director at Insight Partners, who will be joining PayCargo's Board of Directors. "We are excited to work with PayCargo to continue to scale its global payments network and through our Insight Onsite team of ScaleUp and operational experts, help bring additional resources to its impressive list of customers."

The investment comes as PayCargo is experiencing rapid growth across the global freight ecosystem.

Profitable since inception, PayCargo recorded over 80% transaction volume growth over the past year, as leading payers like Kuehne + Nagel, DHL, DB Schenker, BDP, Seko Logistics, UPS, YUSEN Logistics and vendors like Hapag-Lloyd, MSC, Ocean Network Express, Alliance Ground, Swissport, and AirFrance, launched and expanded usage of the platform. Additionally, PayCargo has helped process over $2 Billion in payments in 2019 and is on track to process $4 Billion in 2020.

PayCargo's industry partnerships with International Air Transport Association (IATA), Cargo Network Services (CNS), CHAMP Cargosystems, IBS, Accelya, Unisys and Kale Logistics, and its next-generation API-integrations across the cargo-technology ecosystem have made it the payments partner of choice for forward-thinking leaders in the freight ecosystem.

"This investment will allow us to expand our network of customers and continue to make PayCargo the best place to transact electronically," said Eduardo Del Riego, Global Chief Executive Officer of PayCargo. "We are excited to continue supporting our customers and building new tools to achieve our mission of improving the speed and profitability of our freight customers' businesses."

About PayCargo

PayCargo is the number one financial platform for moving money and vital remittance information between Payers and Vendors.

PayCargo's online solution allows you to move cargo quicker and reduce payment costs more than any other platform available. Our patented technology effortlessly registers your company so that you can immediately start making payments to your freight Vendors.

We have over 4,000 Vendors in our network including major ocean carriers, air cargo providers, and hundreds of terminals and CFS stations. Over 1,000 of these Vendors release the cargo within an hour after receiving the "Payment Approval" alert from PayCargo. All other Vendors release cargo no later than the next morning.

PayCargo makes it as easy as Ship, Click, and Pay. For more information about PayCargo, visit paycargo.com

About Insight Partners

Insight Partners is a leading global venture capital and private equity firm investing in high-growth technology and software ScaleUp companies that are driving transformative change in their industries. Founded in 1995, Insight Partners has invested in more than 400 companies worldwide and has raised through a series of funds more than $30 billion in capital commitments. Insight's mission is to find, fund, and work successfully with visionary executives, providing them with practical, hands-on software expertise to foster long-term success. Across its people and its portfolio, Insight encourages a culture around a belief that ScaleUp companies and growth create opportunity for all. For more information on Insight and all its investments, visit insightpartners.com

SOURCE PayCargo

Related Links

http://paycargo.com

