Paychex Adds New Features to Financial Advisor Console to Enhance User Experience

AUM (Assets Under Management) – A snapshot of advisors' total AUM for their books of business

Participation Information – An overview of all levels of participation in the book of business

Plan Information – A summary of the total number of plans and number of plans with match in the book of business, which includes greater access to client-level detail

(k)Index – A comprehensive resource for investment research, now just one click away from advisors' home dashboard

"Given the increasing need for retirement guidance and support to their clients, the advisor's role has become more significant than ever before. At Paychex, we want to simplify the complex process of recordkeeping administration for advisors, plan sponsors, and participants," said Ken Burtnick, senior product manager at Paychex. "We view ourselves as a 'service enabler' to the financial advisor community, giving them access to the resources they need to support our mutual clients and participants. Recognizing the critical role we play in helping advisors improve retirement coverage and outcomes for participants, we're putting a substantial effort into providing our partners with the tools and reporting necessary to provide exceptional service to clients, and help participants be more prepared for retirement."

Continual improvements to the Advisor Console over the next year will provide easier access to client data that will help advisors deliver greater client value. The first phase of those enhancements, available now, empowers advisors to more readily access information relevant to newly eligible employees, enrolled employees, pending enrollments, and employees who have not yet enrolled.

The next phase of enhancements, expected later in 2018, will focus on industry-leading tools to better assess plan health and robust data analytics capabilities, providing the power for advisors to benchmark their plans against industry standards.

"The ability to spend time building the connection with my client is what's going to keep them, so having Paychex be part of the service process that allows me to get out from behind my computer and in front of my clients is invaluable," said Steve Barrilleaux, owner of Safe Harbor Pension & Wealth in Roseville, California. "Paychex spends time and energy helping me figure out the best way to represent 401(k)s to the small business population."

To see a demonstration of the latest Advisor Console functionality, visit Paychex at booth no. 315 at the NAPA 401(k) Summit, taking place April 15-17 at the Music City Center in Nashville, Tennessee, or visit www.paychex.com/partnerships/financial-advisors.

