Paychex Collaborates with Workplace by Facebook to Bring New Communication Tools to Paychex Flex® Users

"The ways we communicate at work and in our personal lives are quickly blending, meaning employees today want the ability to connect conveniently and in real-time in much the same way they communicate in their personal lives." said Martin Mucci, Paychex president and CEO. "Workplace by Facebook is a platform for businesses to achieve that level of communication, powering social collaboration in a simple, personal, and mobile-friendly way. Additionally, Paychex Flex users who choose to leverage Workplace will be introduced to Paychex Flex Assistant, a virtual assistant programmed to answer commonly asked employee questions in real-time.

"Paychex is constantly and thoughtfully evaluating strategic opportunities such as this to bring value to our customers," added Mucci. "Our collaboration with Facebook represents the latest step on a digital journey to provide our more than 600,000 clients with tools and resources that will ultimately help them and their employees be more productive and efficient, which will allow them to succeed and grow."

According to Deloitte research, 69% of leaders believe company communications help them achieve their vision. Of that majority, only 14% are satisfied with their organization's ability to communicate and collaborate effectively. For employees, a McKinsey & Company study suggests nearly half (45%) say social technologies play a significant role in their day-to-day work.

"Workplace by Facebook provides a space for teams to achieve more together," said Anand Dass, Partnerships, Workplace by Facebook. "As part of this, we're thrilled to partner with Paychex, driving deeper integrations with the tools that organizations use every day. Paychex, in particular, is a critical integration, as it allows organizations to simplify business processes and save time."

Workplace is a dedicated and secure space for companies and their employees to connect, communicate, and collaborate. From individual team members to internal groups to establishing groups across multiple companies, if desired, Workplace users communicate using familiar Facebook tools such as walls, news feeds, traditional online chats, video chats, and more. While the tools powering communication in Workplace are grounded in Facebook's framework, the two operate independently and a user's personal Facebook account remains separate from their Workplace account. Leveraging such social collaboration tools effectively can mean dramatically reducing emails and phone calls, ultimately encouraging smoother, more transparent workflows and returning valuable time to both employers and employees.

"An organization is only as good as its people, and we strongly believe work today should support an open, transparent, and collaborative culture that is void of organizational silos," said Tom Hammond, Paychex vice president of corporate strategy and product management. "Workplace enables businesses to optimize efficiency and productivity, allowing for more time spent working towards strategic goals and less time spent on administrative tasks."

Since its introduction in 2016, Workplace has grown to over 30,000 clients worldwide. National and international brands currently leveraging the tool to power communication in their respective organizations include Walmart, Spotify, Starbucks, GoPro, Volkswagen, Campbell's, Dominos, and others.

"For nearly a half-century, Paychex has made enterprise-level solutions available to America's small and medium-sized businesses," added Hammond. "That commitment will endure well into the future as we continue to execute our long-term vision for creating value for our customers. Today's announcement is simply the latest example of that pledge. We believe that adding a social collaboration tool to our HCM suite will result in Paychex Flex clients being able to gain a competitive edge when it comes to finding and retaining quality talent, supporting a more collaborative and open culture at work, and ultimately helping their businesses thrive and grow."

About Paychex

Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ: PAYX) is a leading provider of integrated human capital management solutions for payroll, HR, retirement, and insurance services. By combining its innovative software-as-a-service technology and mobility platform with dedicated, personal service, Paychex empowers small- and medium-sized business owners to focus on the growth and management of their business. Backed by 45 years of industry expertise, Paychex serves approximately 605,000 payroll clients as of May 31, 2017, across more than 100 locations and pays one out of every 12 American private sector employees. Learn more about Paychex by visiting www.paychex.com, and stay connected on Twitter and LinkedIn.

