Paychex Commitment to Corporate Social Responsibility Recognized with 'World's Most Ethical Companies 2021' Honor

ROCHESTER, N.Y., Feb. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Paychex, Inc., the HR software and services company that provides the power of simplicity for increasingly complex workplaces, is one of the World's Most Ethical Companies for 2021. The designation comes from Ethisphere, a global leader in defining and advancing ethical business practices standards. Paychex has received the honor 13 times in all, with ten consecutive wins going back to 2012.

Paychex is one of the World’s Most Ethical Companies for 2021. The designation comes from Ethisphere, a global leader in defining and advancing ethical business practices standards.

The company's ongoing response to the COVID-19 pandemic is rooted in its values – ensuring continued workforce safety and agility and supporting the business community and Paychex clients as they navigate the current and post-pandemic landscape.

Corporate social responsibility at Paychex is evolving to address issues most important to the company's clients, employees, communities, and investors. Continuous improvement remains a top priority, focusing on investments in the following areas:

"Our commitment to ethical business practices is foundational, and it has been for the 50 years we've been in business," said Martin Mucci, Paychex president and CEO. "During the past year, our employees, our clients, and our business were challenged beyond anything we've ever experienced. But our values-based culture helped us meet those challenges head-on. We kept our employees safe and engaged, provided our clients with the HR resources and support they needed to address the myriad of challenges presented by the pandemic, and responded with agility to keep our company strong for investors."

Chief ethics officer Stephanie Schaeffer says Paychex has embarked on several initiatives over the past year to strengthen its position as a leader in corporate social responsibility. "We continue to drive our CSR program forward, with a focus on climate-related issues on the sustainability front; and diversity, equity, and inclusion on the people side. This responsibility is something we take incredibly seriously. Not only because it's important to our employees, clients, and investors, but because it's the right thing to do."

"While addressing the tough challenges of 2020, we saw companies lead – above all other institutions – on earning the trust of stakeholders through resilience and a commitment to ethics and integrity," said Ethisphere CEO, Timothy Erblich. "The World's Most Ethical Companies honorees continue to demonstrate an unwavering commitment to the highest values and positively impacting the communities they serve. Congratulations to everyone at Paychex for earning the World's Most Ethical Companies designation."

The full list of the 2021 World's Most Ethical Companies can be found at https://worldsmostethicalcompanies.com/honorees .

For more information on corporate social responsibility at Paychex, visit ttps://www.paychex.com/corporate/corporate-responsibility.

Methodology & Scoring

Grounded in Ethisphere's proprietary Ethics Quotient®, the World's Most Ethical Companies assessment process includes more than 200 questions on culture, environmental and social practices, ethics and compliance activities, governance, diversity and initiatives to support a strong value chain. The process serves as an operating framework to capture and codify the leading practices of organizations across industries and around the globe.



This year, the process was streamlined and question set expanded to gauge how applicants are adapting and responding to the global health pandemic, environmental, social, and governance factors, safety, equity, and inclusion and social justice.

About Paychex

Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ: PAYX) is a leading provider of integrated human capital management solutions for human resources, payroll, benefits, and insurance services. By combining its innovative software-as-a-service technology and mobility platform with dedicated, personal service, Paychex empowers small- and medium-sized business owners to focus on the growth and management of their business. Backed by more than 45 years of industry expertise, Paychex serves more than 680,000 payroll clients as of May 31, 2020 across more than 100 locations in the U.S. and Europe, and pays one out of every 12 American private sector employees. Learn more about Paychex by visiting paychex.com and stay connected on Twitter and LinkedIn .

About the Ethisphere Institute

The Ethisphere® Institute is the global leader in defining and advancing the standards of ethical business practices that fuel corporate character, marketplace trust and business success. Ethisphere has deep expertise in measuring and defining core ethics standards using data-driven insights that help companies enhance corporate character and measure and improve culture. Ethisphere honors superior achievement through its World's Most Ethical Companies recognition program and provides a community of industry experts with the Business Ethics Leadership Alliance (BELA). More information about Ethisphere can be found at: https://ethisphere.com.

Media Contacts

Lisa Fleming

Paychex, Inc.

585-387-6402

[email protected]

@Paychex

Clea Nabozny

Ethisphere

[email protected]

SOURCE Paychex, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.paychex.com

