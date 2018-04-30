Paychex Expands Board, Elects New Member

"Pam is an accomplished leader with a strong background in banking, the payments industry, and financial services. This experience, combined with her knowledge of the small and mid-sized business market, make her a true asset to Paychex," said Martin Mucci, Paychex president and CEO. "Because of her previous experience with our board, Pam is very familiar with Paychex, and we're glad to have her back."

Most recently, Ms. Joseph served as president and chief operating officer of TSYS, a global leader in payment solutions. In her role with TSYS, Ms. Joseph oversaw all business lines and directed creation of a global product division. Prior to that, Ms. Joseph was vice chairman of U.S. Bancorp Payment Services. She joined U.S. Bancorp in 2001 through the acquisition of Elavon, a global payment processing company, where she was president and chief operating officer.

In addition to Paychex, Ms. Joseph is a member of the Board of Directors of TransUnion, a publicly traded consumer credit reporting agency. She is also chair of Women Leaders in Action, a nonprofit organization that helps educate young women in Africa.

Ms. Joseph holds a bachelor's degree in business administration from the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign.

