Paychex Featured on Selling Power's "50 Best Companies to Sell For" List in 2019

ROCHESTER, N.Y., Aug. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Paychex, Inc. has ranked on the Selling Power 50 Best Companies to Sell For list. Each year, the corporate research team at Selling Power magazine assembles and publishes its list of the 50 Best Companies to Sell For. This is the 19th consecutive year the list has appeared in the magazine, and the seventh consecutive year Paychex has appeared on the list. Paychex ranked number three on this year's list.

"Our position in the top three on the Selling Power list reflects our company's commitment to providing our representatives every opportunity to succeed by enabling them with the tools, resources, training, and fast-paced culture sales professionals want – and the profitable career they are searching for," said Mark Bottini, senior vice president of sales at Paychex. "Recent investments in administrative deal support, a mobile referral management platform, proposal generation and presentation tools, proactive chat, and demand generation all help representatives bring to life the Paychex purpose of providing businesses the freedom to succeed by delivering people strategies focused on improving productivity and fueling the growth of small- and medium-sized businesses across the United States."

To gather data, the Selling Power research team issued a comprehensive application with detailed sections covering three broader categories:

Compensation and benefits Hiring, sales training, and sales enablement Customer retention

The list encompasses companies of all sizes – with sales forces ranging from fewer than 100 salespeople to companies with sales-force numbers in the thousands, such as Paychex, with a 3,000-strong member force of sales professionals.

Selling Power magazine founder and publisher Gerhard Gschwandtner says it is vital to recognize companies that are creating excellent sales teams today. "Successful sales teams know how to embrace change," says Gschwandtner. "That could be in the form of technology or in the form of process. Each organization featured on the 50 Best Companies to Sell For List represents an elite, agile selling environment that understands how to lead in their market."

About Paychex

Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) is a leading provider of integrated human capital management solutions for payroll, benefits, human resources, and insurance services. By combining its innovative software-as-a-service technology and mobility platform with dedicated, personal service, Paychex empowers small- and medium-sized business owners to focus on the growth and management of their business. Backed by more than 45 years of industry expertise, Paychex serves approximately 670,000 payroll clients as of May 31, 2019 across more than 100 locations in the U.S. and Europe, and pays one out of every 12 American private sector employees. Learn more about Paychex by visiting paychex.com and stay connected on Twitter and LinkedIn.

About Selling Power

In addition to Selling Power magazine, the leading periodical for sales managers and sales VPs since 1981, Selling Power Inc. produces the Sales Management Digest and Daily Boost of Positivity online newsletters, as well as a series of five-minute videos featuring interviews with top executives. Selling Power is a regular media sponsor of the Sales 3.0 Conference. Selling Power also publishes annually Top AI Solutions for Sales, Top 15 Sales Enablement Vendors, Top 20 Sales Training Companies, Leading Sales Consultants – Sales Coaching and Training, and the Selling Power 500 Largest Sales Forces in America.

