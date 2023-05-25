Paychex Flex® Earns HR Tech Award from Lighthouse Research & Advisory

ROCHESTER, N.Y., May 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Paychex, Inc., a leading provider of integrated human capital management (HCM) software solutions for human resources, payroll, benefits, and insurance services, has again earned industry recognition for the company's cloud-based SaaS solution, Paychex Flex®. For the fourth consecutive year, Paychex earned an HR Tech Award for Best Small and Medium Business (SMB)-focused Solution in the Core HR/Workforce category.

The HR Tech Awards program, powered by Lighthouse Research & Advisory, is designed to give buyers a shortlist of vetted, capable providers specific to their needs. According to Lighthouse Research & Advisory data, more than 5,000 providers exist across the HR technology landscape, with more entering the space every day. The HR Tech Awards recognize an elite group of companies, representing approximately 1% of the overall firms in the HR technology marketplace, for their focus on creating solutions that solve problems customers care about. Entries are judged by a panel of industry analysts and experts in five key areas:

  • Problems the technology solves in the market
  • Client case studies
  • Key differentiation analysis compared to other solutions in the market
  • Software evaluation
  • Company evaluation

"Our judges strive to select technology solutions that have a real, measurable impact on employers. It's such a pleasure to be able to congratulate the winners of this year's program—they represent some of the very best that the industry has to offer," said Ben Eubanks, chief research officer, Lighthouse Research & Advisory. "Paychex has proven time and time again that their solutions fill the critical gap of helping employers capture and manage their people data in a dedicated system. Tools like this are supporting the backbone of the American economy."

To help address modern workforce trends and the marketplace challenges facing American businesses and workers, Paychex has continued to deliver highly impactful service and enhanced technology offerings within Paychex Flex, including the Paychex Employee Retention Tax Credit (ERTC) Service, Paychex Retention Insights, and enhancements to Paychex Flex Hiring and Onboarding for a fully digital and paperless experience.

"It's an honor to be recognized by Lighthouse Research & Advisory for the fourth-straight year for delivering innovative HR and workforce solutions to American businesses," said Tom Hammond, vice president of corporate strategy and product management at Paychex. "By leveraging the technology of Paychex Flex and the power of our dedicated HR professionals, Paychex customers are strategically alleviating the many challenges that are currently impacting their business operations."

For a complete list of winners for the 2023 HR Tech Awards program, visit hrtechaward.org.

About Paychex
Paychex, Inc. (Nasdaq: PAYX) is a leading provider of integrated human capital management solutions for human resources, payroll, benefits, and insurance services. By combining innovative software-as-a-service technology and mobility platform with dedicated, personal service, Paychex empowers business owners to focus on the growth and management of their business. Backed by 50 years of industry expertise, Paychex serves more than 730,000 payroll clients as of May 31, 2022, in the U.S. and Europe, and pays one out of every 12 American private sector employees. Learn more about Paychex by visiting www.paychex.com and stay connected on Twitter and LinkedIn.

