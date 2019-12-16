Paychex Flex® Wins Gold Brandon Hall Group Excellence in Technology Award

ROCHESTER, N.Y., Dec. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Paychex, Inc., a leading provider of human resources, payroll, benefits, and insurance solutions, has won a Brandon Hall Group gold award for Excellence in Technology in the "Best Advance in HR or Workforce Management Technology for Small and Medium-Sized Businesses" category. This marks the fourth-straight year Brandon Hall Group has honored Paychex Flex®, the company's cloud-based HR solution, in its annual Technology Excellence Awards program.

"Winners of Excellence in Technology Awards are at the forefront of technology innovation. Our program evaluates not just the solution itself, but the benefit to the human capital management function, the business and the customer. That is the ultimate differentiator – whether the technology has a positive business impact. Technology Award winners pass that test with flying colors," said Rachel Cooke, chief operating officer of Brandon Hall Group and head of the awards program.

"An Excellence Award also validates the vision of the technology development team, the wisdom of the company's investment in the solution, and the value the technology brings to the end-user," said Mike Cooke, CEO of Brandon Hall Group.

Designed to simplify and facilitate HR tasks for employers so they can focus on finding, engaging, and keeping the right employees, Paychex Flex is a single platform that features a consistent user experience regardless of the device being used. Built to support a wide variety of business needs and growth patterns, Paychex customers have access to solutions spanning the entire employee lifecycle and can choose which modules to leverage today, choose to add more in the future, and integrate with existing best-of-breed solutions when needed.

"HR is not one-size-fits-all, and we build Paychex Flex from the ground up with that fact at the forefront," said Mike Gioja, senior vice president of IT and product development. "Paychex Flex enables thousands of employers and millions of employees to access what they want, when they want, and on whatever device they want. The architectural framework and automation we've built into our application, based largely on individual patterns and preferences, results in an optimized user experience that we're extremely proud of."

"Over the last year, we've delivered solutions that help our more than 670,000 customers solve critical business challenges like navigating compliance, engaging their workforce, controlling costs, and staying competitive," added Tom Hammond, vice president of corporate strategy and product management. "From modernizing performance management to introducing benchmarking and a 1-on-1 conversation log, to giving our customers instant access to a ready pool of qualified candidates through our partnership with Indeed, we're proud of what we've brought to market this year and thank Brandon Hall Group for this validation of our work."

A panel of veteran, independent senior industry experts, and Brandon Hall Group senior analysts and executives, evaluated the entries based upon the following criteria:

Product: What was the product's breakthrough innovation?

What was the product's breakthrough innovation? Unique differentiators: What makes the product unique, and how does it differ from any competing products?

What makes the product unique, and how does it differ from any competing products? Value proposition: What problem does the product solve and/or what need does this product address?

What problem does the product solve and/or what need does this product address? Measurable results: What are the benefits customers can expect to experience as a result of using this product?

The full list of Technology Excellence Award winners can be found online here.

About Paychex

Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) is a leading provider of integrated human capital management solutions for human resources, payroll, benefits, and insurance services. By combining its innovative software-as-a-service technology and mobility platform with dedicated, personal service, Paychex empowers small- and medium-sized business owners to focus on the growth and management of their business. Backed by more than 45 years of industry expertise, Paychex serves approximately 670,000 payroll clients as of May 31, 2019 across more than 100 locations in the U.S. and Europe, and pays one out of every 12 American private sector employees. Learn more about Paychex by visiting paychex.com and stay connected on Twitter and LinkedIn.

About Brandon Hall Group, Inc.

With more than 10,000 clients globally and 20 years of delivering world class research and advisory services, Brandon Hall Group is the most well-known and established research organization in the performance improvement industry. We conduct research that drives performance, and provides strategic insights for executives and practitioners responsible for growth and business results. Brandon Hall Group has an extensive repository of thought leadership, research and expertise in Learning and Development, Talent Management, Leadership Development, Talent Acquisition and Human Resources. At the core of our offerings is a Membership Program that Empowers Excellence Through Content, Collaboration and Community. Our members have access to research that helps them make the right decisions about people, processes, and systems, combined with research-powered advisory services customized to their needs. (www.brandonhall.com).

