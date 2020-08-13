Paychex Flex® Wins Lighthouse Research & Advisory HR Tech Award for Best Small and Medium Business Core HR/Workforce Solution

An independent judging panel of industry analysts and experts reviewed more than 30 solutions as part of the analyst and advisory firm's inaugural HR Tech Awards program. Solution providers were evaluated across several different categories, including the problem(s) the technology solves, customer satisfaction, key differentiators, and a product demonstration.

"Paychex continues to push the envelope, developing and looking for new ways to pursue innovation," said Ben Eubanks, Lighthouse Research principal analyst, as a part of this reveal of award winners. "Paychex has a network of 600 certified HR professionals that customers can pick up the phone and call anytime, which really set them apart for the judges. They're putting the 'service' in software-as-a-service."

Upholding Paychex's commitment to offering simple, easy-to-use solutions for businesses of all sizes to recruit, onboard, pay, and manage their employees, Paychex Flex facilitates important HR tasks for employers that maximize the employee experience and allows them to focus on managing and growing their business.

"With nearly 50 years of experience working with customers and a constant focus on adapting our solutions to meet the evolving needs of businesses, Paychex Flex helps employers manage their employees, solve workforce challenges, and streamline complex HR tasks," said Tom Hammond, Paychex VP of corporate strategy and product management. "We're honored to receive this industry recognition from Lighthouse Research & Advisory for our company's efforts in supporting businesses and their employees, especially as they navigate a litany of new and evolving challenges brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic."

Built around a unique fusion of data, technology, and service, Paychex Flex unlocks productivity and flexibility for users whether working on-site, remote, or a combination of both. The platform features tools and services designed to meet the evolving needs of employers and employees, including:

Single, device independent application : Supporting organizations with a single worker to those with 1,000+ employees, Paychex Flex is built to grow with an organization without ever forcing a platform change. While offering the value of a single suite, Paychex Flex is an open platform with a growing list of established API integrations. It is also device independent, meaning features and functions are available and consumable across all devices, including smartphone, tablet, desktop, and most recently smartwatch.

: Supporting organizations with a single worker to those with 1,000+ employees, Paychex Flex is built to grow with an organization without ever forcing a platform change. While offering the value of a single suite, Paychex Flex is an open platform with a growing list of established API integrations. It is also device independent, meaning features and functions are available and consumable across all devices, including smartphone, tablet, desktop, and most recently smartwatch. HR Services : Paychex combines the technology of Paychex Flex with superior HR services to offer a comprehensive and flexible solution for managing HR and benefits that allows customers to get the right amount of dedicated help for their specific HR demands, scale, and budget, with the ability to add more support as needed.

: Paychex combines the technology of Paychex Flex with superior HR services to offer a comprehensive and flexible solution for managing HR and benefits that allows customers to get the right amount of dedicated help for their specific HR demands, scale, and budget, with the ability to add more support as needed. Benchmarking confidence: Paychex draws on the aggregated data of more than 600K customers across the breadth and depth of the Paychex Flex application. This large dataset increases the accuracy and availability of comparison models and gives users confidence when leveraging the findings to make more informed business decisions.

To learn more about how Paychex technology and services work together to support businesses, visit paychex.com. Click here for the complete list of Lighthouse Research & Advisory's HR Tech Award winners.

Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) is a leading provider of integrated human capital management solutions for payroll, benefits, human resources, and insurance services. By combining its innovative software-as-a-service technology and mobility platform with dedicated, personal service, Paychex empowers small- and medium-sized business owners to focus on the growth and management of their business. Backed by more than 45 years of industry expertise, Paychex serves more than 670,000 payroll clients as of May 31, 2020 across more than 100 locations in the U.S. and Europe, and pays one out of every 12 American private sector employees. Learn more about Paychex by visiting paychex.com and stay connected on Twitter and LinkedIn .

