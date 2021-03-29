Paychex Honored Among the World's Best Training Organizations, Ranking No. Seven on Training Magazine's Top 100 List

Paychex has a long-standing commitment to developing and delivering innovative training programs that help its employees adapt their skills to meet customers' evolving needs. In 2020, the challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic made this more important than ever before.

"Each year, we reflect on how we've made a difference, both for our employees and clients. In 2020, we acted quickly and creatively to be the partner they needed when navigating the COVID-19 pandemic," said Jody Stolt, director of the Paychex Learning and Development Center. "We pivoted to virtual programs, educated our HR professionals on constantly changing regulations, and helped our service providers understand and inform clients about critical funding programs. Our clients and strategic partners were able to respond to the complexity and uncertainty of 2020 with Paychex technology, talent, and experience by their side."

Upon shifting more than 14,000 employees to remote within five days, Paychex moved all of its instructor-led programs to a virtual platform in 24 hours. During this time, Paychex employees each completed an average of 76 hours of training.

Best Practice Award for Culture Shaping

Training Magazine also named Paychex a Best Practice Award winner for its Culture Shaping initiative. The Culture Shaping initiative inspires all Paychex employees to live the company's six values. In 2020, "Be" statements were developed to make the values more actionable: "Be collaborative" for the partnership value, "Be helpful" for the service value, and "Be curious" for the innovation value. The program has over 1,200 culture champions, representing more than eight percent of the employee base.

The Top 100 ranking is determined by assessing a range of qualitative and quantitative factors, including demonstrated innovation and financial investment in employee development, the scope of development programs, and how closely such development efforts are linked to business goals and objectives. The complete Training Top 100 list is available in the March issue of Training magazine.

