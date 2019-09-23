Paychex Honored for Excellence in Health & Well-being

ROCHESTER, N.Y., Sept. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- For the eighth time, Paychex, Inc. has been honored by the National Business Group on Health ("NBGH"), a non-profit association of more than 440 large U.S. employers, for providing one of the best workforce health and employee well-being organizational initiatives in the country.

Paychex is one of 50 U.S. employers that received the 2019 Best Employers: Excellence in Health & Well-Being award, presented at the NBGH's Workforce Strategy 2019 Conference. Paychex received a gold award for its comprehensive well-being program, which supports employees across all dimensions of well-being: physical, social-emotional, financial, community, and career.

"For the past two decades, we've been proud to offer our employees wellness initiatives that help them be their very best," said Laurie Zaucha, vice president of human resources and organizational development at Paychex. "This honor reflects our commitment to helping employees lead healthy lives, while also staying innovative and expanding the resources available to help them address often-overlooked areas such as financial and community well-being. By focusing on overall well-being, we help our employees to be at their best in every aspect of their lives – whether at or outside of work."

At Paychex locations across the country, thousands of employees participate in at-work team wellness challenges held several times a year, attend annual flu shot clinics, and take advantage of an abundance of resources offered to promote the overall well-being of employees and their family members. Along with robust physical health initiatives, the company's "PaychexCares" program encourages active volunteerism to support community well-being, award-winning learning and development programs that support career well-being, financial fitness programs and benefits to support financial well-being, and resilience and mental health initiatives that promote emotional well-being. Recently, Paychex launched a bike share program at two Rochester locations, giving nearly 2,500 employees free access to custom-designed Paychex bicycles, which they're encouraged to take out for a spin around campus or a nearby bike trail.

Brian Marcotte, president and CEO of the National Business Group on Health commented, "Our annual awards recognize organizations that promote the overall well-being of their employees and families. Paychex is among an elite group of employers who recognize the positive impact a culture inclusive of well-being can have on their employees' productivity and engagement. We congratulate them."

About Paychex

Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) is a leading provider of integrated human capital management solutions for payroll, benefits, human resources, and insurance services. By combining its innovative software-as-a-service technology and mobility platform with dedicated, personal service, Paychex empowers small- and medium-sized business owners to focus on the growth and management of their business. Backed by more than 45 years of industry expertise, Paychex serves approximately 670,000 payroll clients as of May 31, 2019 across more than 100 locations in the U.S. and Europe, and pays one out of every 12 American private sector employees. Learn more about Paychex by visiting paychex.com and stay connected on Twitter and LinkedIn.

About the National Business Group on Health®

The National Business Group on Health is the only non-profit organization devoted exclusively to representing large employers' perspective on health policy issues and optimizing workplace strategy through innovative health, benefits, and well-being solutions. The Business Group keeps its membership on the leading edge of innovation, thinking, and action to address health care cost and the delivery, financing, affordability, and consumer experience with the health care system. Business Group members, many of whom have operations globally, include 73 Fortune 100 companies, and provide health coverage for more than 60 million workers, retirees, and their families in over 200 countries. For more information, visit www.businessgrouphealth.org.

