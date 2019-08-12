Paychex Introduces Cyber Liability Protection

Privacy regulation liability – to help offset potential fines or penalties from state and federal agencies if it's determined that a business failed to adequately protect personally identifiable information (PII)

Forensic investigation – to identify the source of a cyberattack and where existing security systems may have failed

Litigation – to help pay for legal defense, even if allegations are groundless, false, or fraudulent

Ransomware and social engineering attacks – to recover from instances of cyber extortion or fraudulent transfer instructions

Business interruption – to provide reimbursement of reasonably expected lost net profits and data recovery costs (Included only with the $1,000,000 policy option.)

"Cyberattacks present a growing threat to businesses of all sizes, not just large corporations," said John Gibson, senior vice president of service at Paychex. "Cybersecurity insurance can offer peace of mind and be particularly critical for businesses with fewer than 1,000 employees, 60% of which fail within six months of a cyberattack due to a lack of resources to offset the breach."

Businesses can take advantage of flexible coverage limits to secure the right policy for their unique circumstances. To learn more about protecting your business with cyber liability insurance through Paychex, visit paychex.com/business-insurance/cyber-liability-insurance.

Insurance is available through Paychex Insurance Agency, Inc., 150 Sawgrass Dr., Rochester, NY 14620. CA License #0C28207

*The AXIS policy is administered through risk purchasing group North American Data Security RPG

