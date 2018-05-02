Paychex Introduces Paychex Promise, an Innovative Solution to Help Growing Businesses

"At Paychex, our mission is to provide businesses the freedom to succeed. We are committed to developing solutions that help business owners overcome the everyday challenges of running a business such as paying employees, building credit, and having access to capital," said Martin Mucci, Paychex president and CEO. "Paychex Promise does just that, helping to ensure clients meet their payroll obligations and offering access to a host of tools designed to strengthen finances, raise awareness of regulatory issues, and much more. This innovative service is a first-of-its-kind offering in the payroll and HR industry."

The annual membership program offers fast, easy-to-use solutions including:

Payroll Protection – extends the collection of payroll funds from a business's bank account by seven days without interruption of service or insufficient fund charges.

extends the collection of payroll funds from a business's bank account by seven days without interruption of service or insufficient fund charges. No-Cost Same Day Payroll – allows clients to process up to two Same Day ACH requests each subscription year at no cost.

allows clients to process up to two Same Day ACH requests each subscription year at no cost. Business Credit Service – sends clients' payment history to credit bureaus with the goal of building their business credit file and improving their ability to secure more attractive financing terms.

sends clients' payment history to credit bureaus with the goal of building their business credit file and improving their ability to secure more attractive financing terms. Regulatory Newsletter – shares monthly compliance and regulatory news, so employers can stay informed on the key regulatory issues impacting their workforce.

shares monthly compliance and regulatory news, so employers can stay informed on the key regulatory issues impacting their workforce. Payroll Fraud Hotline – provides clients access to a dedicated payroll fraud hotline to answer questions and assist with resolutions if an event occurs.

provides clients access to a dedicated payroll fraud hotline to answer questions and assist with resolutions if an event occurs. Small Business Loan Center – offers lending options through external lending partner Biz2Credit® and their network of lenders for non-payroll related financing needs, along with Biz2Credit's BizAnalyzer™ tool for monitoring the financial health of a client's business.

Kim Stacy, owner of the Fulshear Insurance Group in Fulshear, Texas, sees great value in the comprehensive services available through Paychex Promise. "I am very pleased with the new Paychex Promise program," said Stacy. "The Payroll Protection component is invaluable for a small business, especially one like ours that is commission based."

Note: Paychex Promise will be offered free of charge to business owners for the first three months, and thereafter will be offered as a complete suite of services for a fixed, all-inclusive fee. Program and/or any of the services offered as part of Program are subject to eligibility and are void where restricted by law.

About Paychex

Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ: PAYX) is a leading provider of integrated human capital management solutions for payroll, HR, retirement, and insurance services. By combining its innovative software-as-a-service technology and mobility platform with dedicated, personal service, Paychex empowers small- and medium-sized business owners to focus on the growth and management of their business. Backed by 45 years of industry expertise, Paychex serves approximately 605,000 payroll clients as of May 31, 2017, across more than 100 locations and pays one out of every 12 American private sector employees. Learn more about Paychex by visiting paychex.com, and stay connected on Twitter and LinkedIn.

