Paychex One of the Best Places to Work in Insurance

ROCHESTER, N.Y., Nov. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Paychex Insurance Agency, Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Paychex, Inc., has been named to Business Insurance magazine's 2019 list of the Best Places to Work in Insurance. This marks the fifth year in a row that the agency has been honored through the Best Places to Work in Insurance program, which recognizes employers for establishing workplaces where employees can thrive, enjoy their work, and help their companies grow.

"We are a customer-centric company, but we understand that perhaps the best thing we can do to deliver a great customer experience is take excellent care of our employees," said Laurie Zaucha, vice president of human resources and organizational development. "We are deliberate in making sure employees feel valued and set up for success with industry-leading technology, a strong emphasis on overall employee well-being, and opportunities for people to grow their careers – and it's these things that we believe make Paychex a great place to work."

To be considered for this listing, companies underwent a rigorous assessment that began in June 2019. A two-part evaluation took place in the months following, including a confidential employee engagement and satisfaction survey, as well as an in-depth employer questionnaire. The employee survey accounted for 75 percent of the company's score and measured workplace experience and company culture in both sales and operations. The employer survey accounted for the remaining 25 percent of the final score and collected data related to the company's benefit programs, policies, practices, and other general information.

"This honor reflects our commitment to maintaining a business environment and company culture in which employees feel connected to their work – as well as their peers – and empowered to succeed," said Mark Bottini, Paychex senior vice president of sales.

Paychex Insurance Agency was among 100 insurance companies recognized as part of this year's Best Places to Work in Insurance program, which was again a joint effort between Business Insurance and employee engagement survey administrator Best Companies Group.

View the alphabetized 2019 list in its entirety at businessinsurance.com. To learn more about Paychex Insurance Agency, visit paychex.com/employee-benefits.

Insurance is available through Paychex Insurance Agency, Inc., 150 Sawgrass Dr., Rochester, NY 14620. CA License #0C28207

About Paychex

Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) is a leading provider of integrated human capital management solutions for human resources, payroll, benefits, and insurance services. By combining its innovative software-as-a-service technology and mobility platform with dedicated, personal service, Paychex empowers small- and medium-sized business owners to focus on the growth and management of their business. Backed by more than 45 years of industry expertise, Paychex serves approximately 670,000 payroll clients as of May 31, 2019 across more than 100 locations in the U.S. and Europe, and pays one out of every 12 American private sector employees. Learn more about Paychex by visiting paychex.com and stay connected on Twitter and LinkedIn.

