Paychex, PepsiCo, Marriott International, Florida Blue, Ford Motor Co. and Xcel Energy Honored for Achievements in Supporting Employee Resilience

BOSTON, Oct. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- meQuilibrium (meQ), the #1 digital solution for building workforce resilience, held its annual resilience conference September 29-30, featuring advice and guidance from leading experts and practitioners on improving workforce wellbeing and performance and a keynote with NBA legend, philanthropist, and entrepreneur Earvin "Magic" Johnson.

Jake Flaitz, Director of Benefits and Wellbeing at Paychex receives his award as Resilience Champion of the Year for his work stewarding and championing resilience from Jan Bruce, CEO and co-founder, meQ.

One of the highlights of the conference was the annual meQ Resilience Awards, which honor extraordinary HR leaders and exceptional organizations for their achievements in building resilience in their organization, community and culture.

Jake Flaitz, Director of Benefits and Wellbeing at Paychex was named Resilience Champion of the Year for his work stewarding and championing resilience.

"I am honored to receive the Resilience Champion of the Year Award for building a cadre and culture around health and wellbeing and strengthening resilience at Paychex," Jake Flaitz, Director of Benefits and Wellbeing at Paychex. "We're in a unique position to not only help the business and do our jobs, but to help our people. That's a great responsibility, and a unique opportunity."

Leading organizations recognized for excelling in building growth cultures include:

Innovation award - PepsiCo., for launching a cross-functional initiative to build a widespread, global scale culture of resilience through targeted virtual manager and employer training and digital upskilling.

Global Program award - Marriott International, for organizational excellence in their initiative to bring resilience to populations around the world, spanning cultural, social and geographic differences.

Healthcare Strategy award - Florida Blue, the Blue Cross and Blue Shield plan of Florida for leveraging resilience as part of a holistic approach to improve the emotional, mental and physical well-being of plan members.

Targeted Campaign award - Ford Motor Company, for excellence in identifying a specific need within a segment of the population, and treating that need with a targeted intervention that meets employees where they are.

Use of Data award - Xcel Energy for excellence in leveraging meQ data and insights to better understand the emotional wellbeing of a population and drive HR strategy.

"Congratulations to these powerfully resilient organizations that are instilling growth into their culture and values," said Jan Bruce, CEO and Co-founder, meQ. "The people and leaders who choose growth not only think, act and speak differently; they align their organizations around a shared growth mindset. Their strategy and capabilities build the resilience and agility to respond to change and take advantage of disruption. They are transforming their workforces into forces for growth and for good."

Over 400 HR leaders were in attendance for meQ's third annual "Resilience 2022" conference to learn how resilience solves big business and organizational problems across wellbeing, talent management, and employee experience.

The meQ two-day conference, featuring top wellbeing, mental health resilience experts, is available for viewing on demand here .

About meQ

meQ is the #1 global digital resilience solution for building workforce wellbeing and performance. meQ's data analytics based approach uses AI to predict workforce risk for burnout, stress, anxiety and depression, prepares employees for growth and propels teams to action, making any workforce a workforce for growth. The meQ solution is available in 14 languages, and serves Fortune 500 global enterprises in 84 countries. The company has been included in the Inc. 5000 Fastest Growing Companies list the last four years in a row (2019-2022), Financial Times' and Statista Americas' Fastest Growing Companies and was honored with Deloitte's Fast 500 Technology Award. meQ product innovation has been recognized by Brandon Hall's Annual Technology Awards and the 2022 WELCOA Well-being Trailblazer Award. Learn more at https://www.meQuilibrium.com .

