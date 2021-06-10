Paychex Recognized for Strength of Technology and Service During COVID-19 with HR Tech Award

The awards program included an independent judging panel of industry analysts and experts. Judges this year were specifically evaluating how technology providers supported clients through one of the most challenging and dynamic years on record as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. The HR Tech Awards program, powered by HR industry analyst and advisory firm Lighthouse Research & Advisory , is designed to give buyers a shortlist of vetted, capable providers specific to their needs.

"Paychex is putting value back into the American economy, one business at a time," said Ben Eubanks, Chief Research Officer, Lighthouse Research & Advisory in his address to this year's award winners. "In a time where COVID-19 has accelerated the need for digital transformation, especially when it comes to the workforce, Paychex is the partner businesses need to implement technology for the future of work."

Upholding the company's commitment to offering customers simple, easy-to-use solutions for businesses to recruit, onboard, pay, and manage their employees, Paychex Flex is designed to manage and grow businesses amid evolving workplace expectations and an increasingly competitive labor market.

"We are honored to receive this recognition from Lighthouse Research and Advisory for the second-consecutive year. It's especially humbling this year given our responsibility for providing businesses and their employees the technology and support needed to adapt and respond during a time of uncertainty," said Tom Hammond, Paychex VP of corporate strategy and product management.

Paychex Flex unlocks productivity and flexibility for users whether working on-site, remote, or a combination of both. Its unique combination of data, technology, and service are designed to meet the evolving needs of employers and employees. Some of the company's offerings that help with this include:

Ongoing Stimulus Support: Beginning with the passing of the CARES Act in March 2020 through businesses currently seeking forgiveness for Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loans, Paychex has continued to update its PPP solutions in near real-time. These ongoing upgrades include the ability for employers to easily navigate the complexities of the PPP and Employee Retention Tax Credit (ERTC) concurrently, a differentiator for the Paychex Flex solution. Quickly developing and deploying these updates in Paychex Flex has helped Paychex customers secure $65 billion in PPP loans and $2.5 billion in ERTC and Paid Leave credits combined.

HR Services: As businesses continue to navigate the long-term impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on work, demands on HR professionals and business owners continue to grow. The Paychex HR Services team consists of 600 certified HR professionals who partner directly with customers and provide effective recommendations that help them navigate complicated HR issues, including everything from hiring and retention to employee engagement and well-being to paid leave and separations.

Digital Communication Solutions : In a new era of work, digital communication is more important than ever. With Paychex Flex HR Connect and HR Conversations, strengthening connections and keeping workers engaged no matter their work location is easier than ever.

In a new era of work, digital communication is more important than ever. With Paychex Flex HR Connect and HR Conversations, strengthening connections and keeping workers engaged no matter their work location is easier than ever. HR Connect: Employees can digitally submit questions, requests, and incidents directly to HR through an easy-to-use workflow. With more employees working remotely, the importance of a digital incident management process has increased. HR Connect helps simplify the case management process for all involved, allowing for the verification of concerns received and facilitating the appropriate attention is given so matters can be quickly and efficiently addressed.



Employees can digitally submit questions, requests, and incidents directly to HR through an easy-to-use workflow. With more employees working remotely, the importance of a digital incident management process has increased. HR Connect helps simplify the case management process for all involved, allowing for the verification of concerns received and facilitating the appropriate attention is given so matters can be quickly and efficiently addressed.

HR Conversations: Enables managers and HR leaders to initiate communications with employees. This solution gives administrators the ability to print notes and filter based on conversation tags and dates, enables employees to add their own notes, and allows administrators to share notes with other leaders. Communicating often and openly using HR Conversations, leaders can reinforce and strengthen connections to help keep workers engaged, supported, and productive no matter where their work location.



Labor Cost Hub: Managing cash flow and labor expenses continues to be top of mind as the economy ramps up. The newly released Paychex Flex Labor Cost Hub gives customers and accountants a holistic, real-time view of total payroll labor job costing and labor distribution in one place, enabling them to see how much they are spending on their largest operational expense – their workforce. For example, administrators can see the long-term cost of salary adjustments or compare overtime versus adding a new headcount. The Labor Cost Hub is the latest example in Paychex's larger strategy to provide businesses the data insights they need to drive profitability.



In addition to its technology solutions, the Paychex COVID-19 Help Center has served as the ultimate hub for support throughout every stage of the COVID-19 pandemic. A publicly available resource for all businesses, the site provides valuable and up-to-date insights on stimulus measures, managing a remote or hybrid workforce, returning to work, vaccine policies, and more – delivered across a range of media including in-depth articles, videos, scenario tools, live webinars, and podcasts.

To learn more about Paychex Flex and how it works together with Paychex services to fully support businesses, visit the How Paychex Works on paychex.com. Visit the HR Technology Awards website for the complete list of the 2021 Lighthouse Research & Advisory's HR Tech Award winners.

About Paychex

Paychex, Inc. (Nasdaq: PAYX) is a leading provider of integrated human capital management solutions for payroll, benefits, human resources, and insurance services. By combining its innovative software-as-a-service technology and mobility platform with dedicated, personal service, Paychex empowers small- and medium-sized business owners to focus on the growth and management of their business. Backed by more than 45 years of industry expertise, Paychex served more than 680,000 payroll clients as of May 31, 2020 across more than 100 locations in the U.S. and Europe, and pays one out of every 12 American private sector employees. Learn more about Paychex by visiting paychex.com and stay connected on Twitter and LinkedIn .

Media Contact

Tracy Volkmann

Paychex Inc.

+1 585-387-6405

[email protected]

@tvolkmannpr

Maggie Pryslak

Mower

+1 585-576-1083

[email protected]

SOURCE Paychex, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.paychex.com

