Paychex Wins 2020 BIG Innovation Award for Retirement Services Participant Portal

The participant portal is designed to simplify the complex process of enrolling in and managing a 401(k) plan. With a focus on intuitive design, participants can immediately enroll in a plan from any device – phone, tablet, or desktop – in as few as four clicks and can make the most of their retirement savings potential though a series of enhanced features.

"We're incredibly proud to be recognized by the Business Intelligence Group for our work in helping to alleviate one of the biggest barriers to establishing and administering a 401(k) plan: complexity," said Paul Davidson, director of product management at Paychex. "The retirement crisis has long impacted American employers and employees, but with the recent passage of the SECURE Act – the most significant retirement savings legislation in the past 15 years – coupled with our easy-to-use technology, there has never been a better time to begin the process of confidently preparing for retirement."

For participants, the new dashboard experience expands retirement plan access, understanding, and investment management through a series of new features, including:

A simplified enrollment process. In as a few as four clicks, participants can immediately enroll in a plan from their phone, tablet, or desktop device.

Tools to better understand contribution impact. Participants can see how their current pay and rate of savings today translate into monthly income during their retirement years.

Expanded plan accessibility. With the ability to enroll, view, and change 401(k) options from any device, participants have greater plan access. Users can also easily switch the dashboard from English to Spanish with a click of a button.

Opportunities to maximize retirement savings. Participants can make the most of their retirement savings potential with the ability to set automatic contribution increases, providing a convenient way to ensure their contributions maximize their employer match.

"Innovation has become a major theme for organizations across virtually all industries, and this year's winners are a testament to the creativity, passion and perseverance of individuals worldwide," said Maria Jimenez, chief operating officer of the Business Intelligence Group. "We are thrilled to be honoring Paychex as they are leading by example and making real progress on improving the daily lives of so many."

Organizations from across the globe submitted their recent innovations for consideration in the BIG Innovation Awards. Nominations were then judged by a select group of business leaders and executives who volunteer their time and expertise to score submissions.



To learn more about Paychex Retirement Services, visit www.paychex.com/retirement-services.

For a complete list of the 2020 BIG Innovation Award winners, visit www.bintelligence.com/big-innovation-awards.

About Paychex Retirement Services

Paychex, Inc. is a leading provider of integrated HR technology solutions, including a full suite of retirement services designed to meet the needs of businesses of all sizes. In addition to extensive options for plan sponsors, Paychex Retirement Services also works with financial advisors to help grow retirement plan business through a dedicated team of wholesalers, sales representatives, and advisor support experts.



About Paychex

Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ: PAYX) is a leading provider of integrated human capital management solutions for payroll, benefits, human resources, and insurance services. By combining its innovative software-as-a-service technology and mobility platform with dedicated, personal service, Paychex empowers small- and medium-sized business owners to focus on the growth and management of their business. Backed by more than 45 years of industry expertise, Paychex serves over 670,000 payroll clients as of May 31, 2019, across more than 100 locations in the U.S. and Europe, and pays one out of every 12 American private sector employees. Learn more about Paychex by visiting www.paychex.com, and stay connected on Twitter and LinkedIn.



About Business Intelligence Group

The Business Intelligence Group was founded with the mission of recognizing true talent and superior performance in the business world. Unlike other industry award programs, these programs are judged by business executives having experience and knowledge. The organization's proprietary and unique scoring system selectively measures performance across multiple business domains and then rewards those companies whose achievements stand above those of their peers.

