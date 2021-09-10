Paychex Wins the Gold Human Capital Management Excellence Award from Brandon Hall Group

The HRSEA offers progressive learning activities and experiential opportunities that are designed to efficiently and effectively onboard new Paychex hires by focusing on strategic thinking techniques, business acumen, and technical skills. Using an engaging, blended learning approach, the program focuses on ensuring that Paychex HR professionals are confident in proactively assisting clients with the wide variety of HR issues and challenges, including navigating federal and state COVID-19 regulations, workplace safety, onsite and remote work, and the increased focus on mental health in the workplace. The content for the program is developed in-house by Paychex subject matter experts and learning designers.

The 2021 Brandon Hall Group HCM Excellence Awards recognize organizations that went above and beyond to support their customers during the unprecedented disruption caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. The "Best Use of a Blended Learning Program," for which Paychex won gold, recognizes programs that combine instructor-led training with technology-based activities.

"At Paychex, we work hard to ensure our clients receive exceptional service and unmatched support," said Alison Stevens, Paychex director of HR Services. "Receiving this award validates our tireless efforts to make sure that our team is equipped and trained to offer relevant and knowledgeable guidance to customers across all industries and geographies."

The eight-week, cohort-based training program is designed to prepare new HR professionals with knowledge of Paychex's products and services, systems, and service model. Participants experience role expectations through an interactive, hands-on application. The blended learning methods in the HRSEA program include:

Video coaching

Social learning through a Learning Management System (LMS)

Senior leadership exposure

Live role-playing with mentors and in-character learning instructors

Facilitated discussion on reading assignments, during which three SHRM re-certification credits can be earned

Sandbox access to key systems and proprietary technology tools

"This training program was built with the goal of arming our HR professionals with the skills they need to help our clients navigate the toughest HR challenges and realize success for their business," said Jody Stolt, director of Learning and Development at Paychex. "Particularly during the last 18 months, we are proud to be able to provide our employees with the exemplary resources and training they need to support our clients through what has been an unprecedented time."

Winners of the Brandon Hall HCM Excellence Awards are judged on five categories, including: whether the solution fits the needs of the organization, the design of the program, delivery of the program, measurable benefits, and overall impact.

The full list of Brandon Hall's HCM Excellence Award winners can be found online here.

