PayClip Selects TreasuryXpress for Comprehensive Treasury Automation

NEW YORK, Dec. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- TreasuryXpress, the global leader in on-demand treasury management software today announced that Payclip (Clip), an innovative fintech company and Mexico's leading online payment processor, has selected the firm's on-demand treasury management solution (TMS), to help achieve straight-through processing of their entire treasury operations.

Powered by sustainable, digital technology, TreasuryXpress is the leading innovator in on-demand treasury management software. The on-demand treasury management (TMS) solution model is characterized by a frequent and controlled Agile development methodology, immediate logon access for clients, short implementation times, and digital integrations and bank connectivity.

As a leading and rapidly expanding payment aggregator that offers mobile point of sales solutions for businesses in Mexico, Clip required a secure and scalable solution, one that can easily keep pace with their assertive growth trajectory. TreasuryXpress' treasury management solution is designed to help the firm achieve comprehensive visibility, accurate and easy-to-achieve cash forecasting, and improved payment controls and efficiencies.

"Payclip's dynamic business requirements have presented us with the opportunity to once again demonstrate our commitment to delivering a flexible, easy-to-use solution experience," says Thomas Leitch, chief operating officer at TreasuryXpress. "Our solution was strategically designed from inception to enable treasury teams achieve automation quickly, effectively, and securely. We are honored that Payclip has selected us as their partner for treasury transformation."

The TreasuryXpress solution eliminates the need for multiple spreadsheets and bank portal management giving treasury teams of all sizes a single point of management for their entire treasury operations.

Headquartered in Mexico City, Payclip deepens TreasuryXpress' expansion into the Latin American market. TreasuryXpress first entered the LatAm treasury market in 2017 and now supports clients in over 50 countries globally.

ABOUT TREASURYXPRESS

At TreasuryXpress, we specialize in delivering innovative solutions that work for treasury – making it easy to achieve 100% bank visibility, consolidate cash information, manage end-to-end payment processing, and distribute useful and critical reports to all internal stakeholders automatically and efficiently.

Our solutions centralize more than 10,000 bank accounts daily and process electronic payments for over 7 billion USD each year. And, our rapid time-to-market and diverse hosting options make it easy for treasuries to do business with us. From solution development to delivery and service, our teams actively engage with customers regularly and proactively. The result? TreasuryXpress provides simply better, more innovative solutions that solve business problems.

To learn more about TreasuryXpress, visit us at www.treasuryxpress.com or contact us directly at hello@treasuryxpress.com.

ABOUT PAYCLIP

Clip enables any business to accept card payments, at any time, and anywhere by turning your smartphone or tablet into a card terminal. Complete an easy sign-up process in less than 5 minutes. Our mission: we allow people and businesses to exchange value and develop enduring relationships in a simple, fast, safe, socially relevant and more beautiful way.

