Paycom Announces Second Quarter 2019 Results

OKLAHOMA CITY, July 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Paycom Software, Inc. ("Paycom") (NYSE: PAYC), a leading provider of comprehensive, cloud-based human capital management software, today announced its financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2019 through an earnings release available on Paycom's investor relations website at investors.paycom.com. A copy of the earnings release will be furnished to the Securities and Exchange Commission on a Current Report on Form 8-K, available at sec.gov.

As previously announced, Paycom will host a conference call today, Tuesday, July 30, 2019, at 5:00 p.m. Eastern time, to discuss its results. The dial-in information for this call is (866) 362-4443 (domestic) or (412) 317-5229 (internationally). The conference call will also be webcast live at investors.paycom.com. For those unable to participate, a replay of the call will be available through August 6, 2019 and can be accessed by dialing (877) 344-7529 (domestic) or (412) 317-0088 (internationally), using replay access code 10132893. A web-based archive of the conference call will also be available on Paycom's investor relations website.

About Paycom

As a leader in payroll and HR technology, Oklahoma City-based Paycom redefines the human capital management industry by allowing companies to effectively navigate a rapidly changing business environment. Its cloud-based software solution is based on a core system of record maintained in a single database for all human capital management functions, providing the functionality that businesses need to manage the complete employment lifecycle, from recruitment to retirement. Paycom has the ability to serve businesses of all sizes and in every industry. As one of the leading human capital management providers, Paycom serves clients in all 50 states from offices across the country.

SOURCE Paycom Software, Inc.

Related Links

www.paycomonline.com

