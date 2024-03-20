Paycor Earns 2024 Top Workplaces USA Award for Fourth Consecutive Year

CINCINNATI, March 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Paycor HCM, Inc. (Nasdaq: PYCR) ("Paycor"), a leading provider of human capital management (HCM) software, announced it earned the 2024 Top Workplaces USA award, issued by Energage , a purpose-driven organization that develops solutions to build and brand Top Workplaces. Recognition by Top Workplaces USA for the fourth consecutive year highlights the company's culture of listening and acting on feedback from associates, empowering leaders across the organization, and providing flexibility with a virtual first working environment.

"Paycor has an unwavering commitment to cultivating a culture of excellence through active engagement with our associates," commented Raul Villar, Jr., Chief Executive Officer of Paycor. "This recognition as a Top Workplace reaffirms our dedication to fostering cultural best practices that not only enhance employee engagement, but also deliver tangible business results. We are looking forward to continuing this journey, fueled by the invaluable insights and commitment to continuous improvement and high performance from our exceptional teams."

The Top Workplaces program has a 15-year history of surveying more than 20 million employees and recognizing the top organizations that have built great cultures. Over 42,000 organizations were invited to participate in the Top Workplaces USA survey. Winners of the Top Workplaces USA list are chosen based solely on employee feedback gathered through an employee engagement survey, issued by Energage. Results are calculated by comparing the survey's research-based statements, including 15 Culture Drivers that are proven to predict high performance against industry benchmarks.

Paycor was also featured in the Top Ten List for Companies with the Best DE&I Practices by Energage. This recognition reflects Paycor's ongoing efforts to create a diverse and inclusive workplace, fostering an environment that supports and embraces associates, customers, and partners.

"Earning a Top Workplaces award is a badge of honor for companies, especially because it comes authentically from their employees," said Eric Rubino, Energage CEO. "That's something to be proud of. In today's market, leaders must ensure they're allowing employees to have a voice and be heard. That's paramount. Top Workplaces do this, and it pays dividends."

About Paycor

Paycor's human capital management (HCM) platform modernizes every aspect of people management, from recruiting, onboarding, and payroll to career development and retention, but what really sets us apart is our focus on leaders. For more than 30 years, we've been listening to and partnering with leaders, so we know what they need: a unified HR platform, easy integration with third party apps, powerful analytics, talent development tools, and configurable technology that supports specific industry needs. That's why more than 30,000 customers trust Paycor to help them solve problems and achieve their goals. Learn more at paycor.com.

About Energage

Making the world a better place to work together.™

Energage is a purpose-driven company that helps organizations turn employee feedback into useful business intelligence and credible employer recognition through Top Workplaces. Built on 18 years of culture research and the results from 27 million employees surveyed across more than 70,000 organizations, Energage delivers the most accurate competitive benchmark available. With access to a unique combination of patented analytic tools and expert guidance, Energage customers lead the competition with an engaged workforce and an opportunity to gain recognition for their people-first approach to culture. For more information or to nominate your organization, visit energage.com or topworkplaces.com.

