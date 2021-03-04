Paycor joins Delaget's Easy Street Marketplace

SAINT LOUIS PARK, Minn., March 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Delaget today announced the addition of Paycor to the Delaget Easy Street Marketplace. Paycor, a leading provider of cloud-based payroll and HR solutions for medium and small sized companies, is leveraging the Delaget Universal API to offer restaurant operators streamlined access to their solutions.

Delaget's Easy Street Marketplace connects restaurant operators with fully-vetted technology and service providers with expertise in the restaurant industry. Operators can confidently find the best providers for their needs, onboard quickly, and take advantage of discounted pricing.

The addition of Paycor to the Marketplace gives operators more choices for payroll and HR services. Paycor's Human Capital Management (HCM) platform modernizes every aspect of people management, from recruiting to onboarding, payroll, and retention, and is used by more than 40,000 medium and small sized businesses.

Paycor and other members of the Marketplace use the Delaget Universal API to access data from more than 100,000 restaurant locations, instead of building costly, one-off integrations. The API enables members to reduce onboarding time, increasing client satisfaction and shortening the time to revenue. With Delaget, members can immediately increase their Total Addressable Market without tapping engineering resources.

Members of the Delaget Easy Street Marketplace include financial services, human resources, video surveillance, and other accounting and payroll providers.

"Our goal is to offer restaurant operators with a robust network of providers who have demonstrated they understand the nuances of the restaurant industry and can reliably deliver high-quality services to our clients," said Jason Tober, Delaget CEO. "Paycor has proven they meet these qualifications, and we're excited to welcome them to the Marketplace."

For more information about the Delaget Universal API, visit: https://www.delaget.com/restaurant-data/.

About Delaget

Delaget helps restaurant operators expand their business and improve profitability through our configurable restaurant dashboard, our data solutions, and our Easy Street Marketplace. We received the 2020 QSR Applied Tech Award for our Delaget Coach restaurant dashboard, which provides a combined view of an operator's most critical operational data including sales, labor, food costs, speed of service, voice of customer, loss prevention, and more. Delaget customers are franchisees and franchisors from brands such as Taco Bell, Pizza Hut, KFC, IHOP, Five Guys, Hard Rock Café, Hardee's, Popeye's, Slim Chickens, Sonic, Papa John's, Brooklyn Water Bagels, and more.

About Paycor

Paycor creates HR software for leaders who want to make a difference. Our Human Capital Management (HCM) platform modernizes every aspect of people management, from the way you recruit, onboard and develop people, to the way you pay and retain them. But what really sets us apart is our focus on business leaders. For 30 years, we've been listening to and partnering with leaders, so we know what they need: HR technology that saves time, powerful analytics that provide actionable insights and dedicated support from HR experts. That's why more than 40,000 medium & small businesses trust Paycor to help them solve problems and achieve their goals.

