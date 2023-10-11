Paycor Launches New Generative AI Analytics Digital Assistant

Powered by Visier, Paycor introduces an interactive way for leaders to consume people-focused analytics in a conversational chat interface

CINCINNATI, Oct. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Paycor HCM, Inc. ("Paycor") (Nasdaq: PYCR), a leading provider of human capital management (HCM) software, today announced the launch of its generative AI analytics digital assistant powered by Visier, the globally recognized leader in people analytics and planning. The new offering is designed to help leaders gain quick and detailed insights into their workforce, without any additional training, enabling them to better understand HR analytics and make informed business decisions. Paycor will debut the new technology at the HR Technology Conference in Las Vegas, NV on October 11, 2023.

The generative AI analytics digital assistant will add a simple conversational interface to the existing Paycor Analytics platform, allowing leaders across businesses the ability to ask HR and workforce management questions about their teams and receive instant answers and insights — all in natural language. From there, leaders can easily click to see the initial analytics, or ask additional questions to acquire deeper insights. This functionality enables teams to become more efficient, crush business outcomes, and scale operations.

"At Paycor, we're always looking to innovate and incorporate the newest technologies into our products to ensure our customers can strategically run their business, alongside a best-in-class experience," said Ryan Bergstrom, Chief Product Officer at Paycor. "While AI is not new to us, by partnering with Visier to integrate the new generative AI analytics digital assistant into our tool, we're helping leaders save time and resources by providing them with the answers they need without any of the heavy lifting."

Additional key features of the generative AI analytics digital assistant include:

  • Instant responses: The new AI analytics digital assistant can access workforce insights securely in seconds, tailored to the role and permissions of the person asking.
  • Correct interpretation of data: The assistant delivers detailed explanations with charts, graphs and infographics, so users can interpret the data correctly and easily.
  • Accessible to a wide range of leaders: It also provides self-service access to insights company-wide, even to those who aren't well-versed in analytics.

Paycor will automatically activate the generative AI analytics digital assistant for all of its existing U.S.-based customers in early 2024.

To learn more about the updated features and availability, visit http://paycor.com/analytics.

About Paycor

Paycor's human capital management (HCM) platform modernizes every aspect of people management, from recruiting, onboarding, and payroll to career development and retention, but what really sets us apart is our focus on leaders. For more than 30 years, we've been listening to and partnering with leaders, so we know what they need; a unified HR platform, easy integration with third party apps, powerful analytics, talent development tools, and configurable technology that supports specific industry needs. That's why more than 30,000 customers trust Paycor to help them solve problems and achieve their goals. Learn more at paycor.com.

