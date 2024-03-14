Paycor Named Official HR & Payroll Provider of the Los Angeles Rams, SoFi Stadium and Hollywood Park

Multi-year Partnership Designed to Build Winning Teams

LOS ANGELES, March 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Paycor HCM, Inc. (Nasdaq: PYCR) ("Paycor"), a leading provider of human capital management (HCM) software, was named the official Human Resources (HR) and payroll provider for the Los Angeles Rams, SoFi Stadium and Hollywood Park in a multi-year partnership. Paycor's HR software was selected to help all three organizations streamline workflows and modernize people management, from recruiting and onboarding to career development and growth.

"The Los Angeles Rams are pleased to partner with Paycor to elevate our HR and payroll operations," said Oracio Galindo, Los Angeles Rams Head of Employee Experience. "Much like on the field, we're committed to uplifting our front office staff and winning with our people. Paycor's award-winning software and unified platform will allow us to empower our leaders with tools that will lead to continued success in everything we do."

"Our emphasis on strengthening our leaders directly aligns with Paycor's mission to power people and performance," said Chris Sloan, Head of Global Partnerships, SoFi Stadium & Hollywood Park. "Paycor's innovative solutions optimizing our internal processes will help move the organization to greater achievements. We look forward to bringing Paycor into the fold to enhance our operations at SoFi Stadium and Hollywood Park."

Paycor will have hospitality, signage and digital activations at Los Angeles Rams' home games, and serve as the presenting partner of "The House," the Rams' VIP pregame tailgate.

"We want these organizations to focus on their core competency—being the most exciting sports and entertainment experience in the business," said Raul Villar, Jr., Chief Executive Officer of Paycor. "Paycor can help by automating critical back-office work, streamlining administration, and providing data and insights to modernize people management. Together, we are committed to creating a winning culture, fostering community engagement, and leaving a lasting impact on the fans and communities we serve."

About SoFi Stadium

SoFi Stadium, the home of the Los Angeles Rams and Los Angeles Chargers, is located at Hollywood Park, a near 300-acre sports and entertainment destination being developed by Los Angeles Rams Owner/Chairman E. Stanley Kroenke in Inglewood, Calif. The 3.1 million-square-foot SoFi Stadium is the largest stadium in the NFL, as well as the first indoor-outdoor stadium. It seats approximately 70,000, expandable up to 100,000, with more than 260 luxury suites and more than 13,000 premium seats. SoFi Stadium was host to Super Bowl LVI in 2022, the College Football National Championship in 2023, WrestleMania in 2023, the annual Starco Brands LA Bowl Hosted By Gronk, and was ranked the No. 1 stadium in the world for top-grossing concert and live event ticket sales in 2023. SoFi Stadium is set to host eight FIFA World Cup '26 matches, Super Bowl LXI in 2027, and the Opening and Closing Ceremonies of the Olympic Games in 2028. Adjacent to the stadium and sitting under the same roof canopy is the 2.5-acre American Airlines Plaza and the 6,000-seat YouTube Theater.

About Hollywood Park

Spanning nearly 300 acres, Hollywood Park is the largest urban mixed-use development under construction in the Western United States. Anchored by an up to 890,000-square-foot retail area and surrounded by creative office space, Hollywood Park offers new sophisticated residences, public parks, a lake, and premier entertainment venues. The mixed-use development is all linked by walkable paseos and plazas and centered around the 3.1 million square-foot SoFi Stadium, one of Los Angeles' most striking architectural structures. Stylish residences and a modern open-office campus will complement the entertainment and retail district, creating a world-class destination for both local and international guests. Located just six miles off the coast, a short drive from LAX and the City of Inglewood's future Crenshaw/LAX Line, Hollywood Park is an iconic global destination for millions to enjoy. For more information, please visit www.hollywoodparkca.com.

About the Los Angeles Rams

The Los Angeles Rams—Los Angeles' original professional sports team and Super Bowl LVI Champions—stand as one of the oldest franchises in the National Football League. Since its founding in 1937, the team has garnered four World Championships and sent 30 of its members to the Pro Football Hall of Fame. As a professional sports team, the organization is committed to being a valuable civic partner and serving the greater Los Angeles area 365 days a year. The Rams play their home games at SoFi Stadium, which is located at Hollywood Park, a 298-acre sports and entertainment destination being developed by Los Angeles Rams Owner/Chairman E. Stanley Kroenke in Inglewood, California.

About Paycor

Paycor's human capital management (HCM) platform modernizes every aspect of people management, from recruiting, onboarding, and payroll to career development and retention, but what really sets us apart is our focus on leaders. For more than 30 years, we've been listening to and partnering with leaders, so we know what they need: a unified HR platform, easy integration with third party apps, powerful analytics, talent development tools, and configurable technology that supports specific industry needs. That's why more than 30,000 customers trust Paycor to help them solve problems and achieve their goals. Learn more at paycor.com.

