Paycor Names Brett Meager as Chief Customer Experience Officer

News provided by

Paycor

18 Oct, 2023, 08:00 ET

The expanded role will usher in the next generation of service and technology

CINCINNATI, Oct. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Paycor HCM, Inc. ("Paycor") (Nasdaq: PYCR), a leading provider of human capital management (HCM) software, today announced the promotion of Brett Meager to Chief Customer Experience Officer (CCEO) effective October 23, 2023. This new role will unify Paycor's Implementation and Service & Loyalty organizations, further enhancing the Company's relentless focus on creating an irresistible customer experience.

Brett has over two decades of experience leading and scaling sales and service organizations. She joined Paycor in 2019 as Executive Vice President, Client Service & Loyalty and transformed Paycor's service model and customer experience. She directed considerable investments in both customer service resources and scalable technologies that significantly reduced wait and resolution times and elevated customer satisfaction, achieving record revenue retention. She has a proven track record as a leader focused on process optimization, outcomes and talent development.

"As we increase our focus on providing Paycor users with a seamless, unrivaled customer experience, we wanted to make a notable and impactful organizational change to clearly reflect this initiative," said Raul Villar, Jr., Chief Executive Officer of Paycor. "Brett champions our guiding principle to 'Take Care of Customers First' and is ideally suited to guide our next generation of service, leveraging data and technology to best serve our customers."

"Customers are at the heart of everything we do and we believe outstanding service can be a true differentiator for Paycor," commented Brett Meager. "By fostering a customer-centric culture of continuous improvement, we earn our clients' trust, continued business and valuable referrals. We will remain hyper focused on providing the highest level of support to our customers, using data, technology, and consistent, scalable practices to elevate and streamline the customer experience."

For more information on Paycor's leadership team, please visit www.paycor.com/leadership.

About Paycor
Paycor's human capital management (HCM) platform modernizes every aspect of people management, from recruiting, onboarding, and payroll to career development and retention, but what really sets us apart is our focus on leaders. For more than 30 years, we've been listening to and partnering with leaders, so we know what they need: a unified HR platform, easy integration with third party apps, powerful analytics, talent development tools, and configurable technology that supports specific industry needs. That's why more than 30,000 customers trust Paycor to help them solve problems and achieve their goals. Learn more at paycor.com.

Paycor Media Relations:
Carly Pennekamp
513-954-7282
[email protected]

Paycor Investor Relations:
Rachel White
513-954-7388
[email protected]

SOURCE Paycor

