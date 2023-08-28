Paycor Unveils Embedded HCM Solution

HCM leader introduces a modern offering for technology providers to address a large, underserved market

CINCINNATI, Aug. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Paycor HCM, Inc. ("Paycor") (Nasdaq: PYCR), a leading provider of human capital management (HCM) software, today announced the Company's Embedded HCM solution, which enables technology partners to integrate Paycor's suite of HCM solutions into their software platforms. Paycor has a few great partners today and plans to expand the offering to additional companies.

Today embedded HCM solutions largely consist of antiquated or micro segment solutions that don't meet modern HCM requirements. Paycor is poised to disrupt the space by addressing this challenge with a modern, API-driven solution that caters to companies of all sizes, ranging from a few employees to more than a thousand. Paycor's initial Embedded HCM solution includes payroll, tax filing, HR, onboarding, and ACA compliance with plans to expand the offering. The new offering provides an advanced HCM solution that empowers our partners to further differentiate from their competitors, unlock revenue potential, and enhance customer retention.

The dynamic landscape of continuous compliance changes to federal, state, and local regulations, coupled with the ongoing expansion of the HCM suite, makes it challenging for software providers to develop or maintain competing solutions. Paycor's Embedded HCM solution enables partners to stay up to date on regulations and leverage the latest HCM technology in their vertical SaaS, point of sale (POS), enterprise resource planning (ERP), and other technology solutions.

"With limited legacy offerings, this space was ripe for innovation, and our Embedded HCM solution will unlock significant potential for our business, our partners, and for companies looking to build winning teams," said Raul Villar Jr., Chief Executive Officer of Paycor. "Our industry-leading interoperability engine enables us to expand our go to market approach beyond our existing sales footprint, and the launch of our Embedded HCM solution is the next logical step in our evolution. The mutually beneficial business model will provide a premium HCM offering in the market for technology partners, while complementing Paycor's distribution."

To learn more about Paycor's Embedded HCM solution, visit https://www.paycor.com/partners/embedded-software.

About Paycor
Paycor's human capital management (HCM) platform modernizes every aspect of people management, from recruiting, onboarding, and payroll to career development and retention, but what really sets us apart is our focus on leaders. For more than 30 years, we've been listening to and partnering with leaders, so we know what they need; a unified HR platform, easy integration with third-party apps, powerful analytics, talent development tools, and configurable technology that supports specific industry needs. That's why more than 30,000 customers trust Paycor to help them solve problems and achieve their goals. Learn more at paycor.com.

