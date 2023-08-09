Paycor Wins 2023 Tech Cares Award from TrustRadius

News provided by

Paycor

09 Aug, 2023, 16:30 ET

Leading HR platform recognized for exceptional corporate social responsibility 

CINCINNATI,  Aug. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Paycor HCM, Inc. ("Paycor") (Nasdaq: PYCR), a leading provider of human capital management (HCM) software, today announced that it has won a Tech Care Award from TrustRadius, recognizing the company's commitment to corporate social responsibility (CSR). The Tech Cares Award serves as a trust indicator for buyers in the tech community and showcases a strong dedication to employees, community, and corporate values.

"This past year, Paycor demonstrated impactful CSR initiatives across several areas including DE&I, community service, expanded benefits, support for virtual working, and environmental sustainability," said Raul Villar Jr., Chief Executive Officer of Paycor. "This recognition from Trust Radius underscores our continued commitment to supporting our employees, our communities, and the environment in which we work and play."

"Paycor has earned a 2023 Tech Cares award for their outstanding commitment to corporate social responsibility," said Megan Headley, Vice President of Research at TrustRadius. "Their dedication to supporting the community, empowering employees, and championing diversity and inclusion is truly commendable. Through initiatives like the Paycor Community Impact Fund, Paycor It Forward, and their robust DE&I programs, they have made a significant impact on people's lives. Additionally, their commitment to environmental sustainability, evidenced by their responsible use of natural resources and reduced greenhouse gas emissions, showcases their dedication to making a positive impact on the planet. Paycor's remarkable achievements in CSR make them a deserving recipient of this recognition."

For more information on Paycor's ESG program, please visit paycor.com/ESG, and to learn more about the 2023 Tech Cares Award, and to see the full list of winning firms, please check out https://www.trustradius.com/vendor-blog/tech-cares-award.  

About Paycor
Paycor's human capital management (HCM) platform modernizes every aspect of people management, from recruiting, onboarding, and payroll to career development and retention, but what really sets us apart is our focus on leaders. For more than 30 years, we've been listening to and partnering with leaders, so we know what they need; a unified HR platform, easy integration with third party apps, powerful analytics, talent development tools, and configurable technology that supports specific industry needs. That's why more than 30,000 customers trust Paycor to help them solve problems and achieve their goals. Learn more at paycor.com.

Paycor Media Relations:
Carly Pennekamp
513-954-7282
[email protected]  

Paycor Investor Relations:
Rachel White
513-954-7388
[email protected]

SOURCE Paycor

Also from this source

Paycor Launches Paycor Engage, Further Enhancing How Leaders Engage Modern Workforces

Paycor and The Cincinnati Bengals Announce Magnificent Morsels Catering as Winner of The Earn Your Stripes Competition

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.