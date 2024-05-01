Paycor Wins 2024 HR Tech Awards in Four Categories

National recognitions further validate leading HR provider's exceptional solutions

CINCINNATI, May 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Paycor HCM, Inc. (Nasdaq: PYCR) ("Paycor"), a leading provider of human capital management (HCM) software, today announced that its comprehensive talent management and Cor HCM solutions were recognized by the 2024 HR Tech Awards powered by Lighthouse Research & Advisory.

Paycor won in the following categories:

Best Midsize Business-Focused Solution (Core HR/Workforce): Midsize businesses are traditionally difficult to service, but Paycor provides HR leaders at these sized companies with robust features that help companies scale as their HR needs evolve.

Midsize businesses are traditionally difficult to service, but Paycor provides HR leaders at these sized companies with robust features that help companies scale as their HR needs evolve. Best Comprehensive Solution (Core HR/Workforce): Adoption of HR technology is critical to a company's ROI, and Paycor's solution has some of the highest adoption rates ever seen in nominees for this award.

Adoption of HR technology is critical to a company's ROI, and Paycor's solution has some of the highest adoption rates ever seen in nominees for this award. Best Comprehensive Solution (Talent Management): Paycor has a deep understanding and feature set aligned with specific industry needs. Healthcare needs are very different from manufacturing, and Paycor can support a variety of industry-specific needs with both technology and advice, giving those clients a leg up on the competition.

Paycor has a deep understanding and feature set aligned with specific industry needs. Healthcare needs are very different from manufacturing, and Paycor can support a variety of industry-specific needs with both technology and advice, giving those clients a leg up on the competition. Best Talent Intelligence Solution (Talent Management): Paycor's talent management solutions are more robust compared to other providers, touching on everything from onboarding and career management to engagement and development. It also streamlines the manager's experience to be clean, intuitive and action oriented to increase engagement efforts.

"We are honored to have our Cor HCM and talent management solutions recognized in four significant 2024 HR Tech Awards categories," said Ryan Bergstrom, Chief Product & Technology Officer at Paycor. "This recognition validates our position as a leading provider of human capital management software, showcasing our ability to cater to specific industry needs and drive adoption and ROI. We are excited to continue empowering our customers with cutting-edge HR technology to drive people and performance."

According to Lighthouse Research & Advisory data, more than 5,000 providers exist across the HR technology landscape. This year, the HR Tech Awards recognized approximately 1% of those firms for creating solutions that solve customer problems. To see the full list of winners, visit HR Tech Awards 2024.

About Paycor

Paycor's human capital management (HCM) platform modernizes every aspect of people management, from recruiting, onboarding, and payroll to career development and retention, but what really sets us apart is our focus on leaders. For more than 30 years, we've been listening to and partnering with leaders, so we know what they need: a unified HR platform, easy integration with third party apps, powerful analytics, talent development tools, and configurable technology that supports specific industry needs. That's why more than 30,000 customers trust Paycor to help them solve problems and achieve their goals. Learn more at paycor.com.

Media Relations:

Carly Pennekamp

513-954-7282

[email protected]

Investor Relations:

Rachel White

513-954-7388

[email protected]

SOURCE Paycor