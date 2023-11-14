PAYDAY™ 3 announces major free update including two legacy heists

STOCKHOLM, Nov. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- A new free update coming in November reimagines two classic heists: Cook Off and Turbid Station. The update also includes a new skill line, brand new first person interaction animations, Infamy Points to heist payout, two new banging tracks from Gustavo Coutinho and more than 200 additional bug fixes and improvements.

Starbreeze today announces that PAYDAY 3, the ultimate co-op heist shooter fantasy, will be rewarding players with a blast from the past in its upcoming update, coming in November.

The next major update for PAYDAY 3 will bring back fan-favorite heists from PAYDAY 2, known as Legacy Heists, allowing players to relive the thrill and excitement of these re-imagined classic heists.

Cook Off and Turbid Station have been reimagined to fit in the recently launched title and to improve how the heist works with the new feature set of PAYDAY 3. The free content update for PAYDAY 3 will offer:

Two Legacy Heists (Cook Off & Turbid Station)

(Cook Off & Turbid Station) The Transporter skill line

Brand new first person interaction animations

first person interaction animations Weapon inspect animations

animations Added Infamy Points to heist payouts

The "Under Wraps" mask

mask The "Compact7 Lycan" preset weapon

preset weapon New music by composer Gustavo Coutinho

by composer Optimization improvements

improvements 200+ bug fixes and many balancing and quality of life improvements

The full list of updates and changes will be released closer to the release of the patch.

The four most well-known clown-masked criminals in recent video game history returned from retirement last September in PAYDAY 3 on PC via PC Game Pass, on Steam and Epic Games Store, as well as Xbox Series S|X, on Xbox Game Pass, PlayStation 5 and GeForce Now.

For more information about PAYDAY 3, please visit: https://www.paydaythegame.com

About Starbreeze AB

Starbreeze is an independent developer, publisher and distributor of PC and console games targeting the global market, with studios in Stockholm, Barcelona, Paris and London. Housing the smash hit IP PAYDAY, Starbreeze develops games based on proprietary and third-party rights, both in-house and in partnership with external game developers. Starbreeze shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm under the tickers STAR A and STAR B. For more information, please visit www.starbreeze.com.

