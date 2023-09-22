PAYDAY™ 3 now released - update on server issues

STOCKHOLM, Sept. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Yesterday, at 17.00 CEST, PAYDAY 3 launched on Xbox Game Pass, on Xbox Series X|S, Playstation®5, Epic Games Store, Steam® and GeForce NOW. During the first hours of the launch, PAYDAY 3 had a peak of concurrent players (CCU) across all platforms of more than 220,000, and 924,204 unique players (DAU). Starbreeze Nebula currently has 2,483,004 registered users.

As player numbers peaked, matchmaking servers and game servers were unable to scale sufficiently to meet demand, which meant the game was inaccessible from around 21.45 CEST. Starbreeze, together with partners and matchmaking and server vendors have worked throughout the night to identify the root cause and restore full functionality across all online services. Several fixes and patches to server infrastructure have been rolled out during the night, but matchmaking services are still not currently working as intended.

"The release of PAYDAY 3 is the culmination of many years of hard work, and seeing the reactions during the first hours was fantastic for all of us. We are of course incredibly disappointed that the infrastructure didn't hold up as expected, and although it's impossible to prepare for every scenario - we should be able to do better. We will work tirelessly until we have restored all services and our players can get to heisting again without issues," says Tobias Sjögren, CEO of Starbreeze Entertainment.

Current server status will continuously be communicated through our social channels here.



