PAYDAY™ 3 now released - update on server issues

Starbreeze AB

22 Sep, 2023, 01:53 ET

STOCKHOLM, Sept. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Yesterday, at 17.00 CEST, PAYDAY 3 launched on Xbox Game Pass, on Xbox Series X|S, Playstation®5, Epic Games Store, Steam® and GeForce NOW. During the first hours of the launch, PAYDAY 3 had a peak of concurrent players (CCU) across all platforms of more than 220,000, and 924,204 unique players (DAU). Starbreeze Nebula currently has 2,483,004 registered users.

As player numbers peaked, matchmaking servers and game servers were unable to scale sufficiently to meet demand, which meant the game was inaccessible from around 21.45 CEST. Starbreeze, together with partners and matchmaking and server vendors have worked throughout the night to identify the root cause and restore full functionality across all online services. Several fixes and patches to server infrastructure have been rolled out during the night, but matchmaking services are still not currently working as intended.

"The release of PAYDAY 3 is the culmination of many years of hard work, and seeing the reactions during the first hours was fantastic for all of us. We are of course incredibly disappointed that the infrastructure didn't hold up as expected, and although it's impossible to prepare for every scenario - we should be able to do better. We will work tirelessly until we have restored all services and our players can get to heisting again without issues," says Tobias Sjögren, CEO of Starbreeze Entertainment.

For more information, please contact;
Tobias Sjögren, CEO of Starbreeze Entertainment
Mats Juhl, CFO of Starbreeze Entertainment
Staffan Nyström, VP Publishing, Starbreeze Entertainment
Phone: +46(0)8-209 208 / +46(0)8-209 229
E-mail: [email protected] / [email protected]

About Starbreeze
Starbreeze is an independent developer, creator, publisher and distributor of PC and console targeting the global market, with studios in Stockholm, Barcelona, Paris and London. Housing the smash hit IP PAYDAY, Starbreeze develops games based on proprietary and third-party rights, both in-house and in partnership with external game developers. Starbreeze shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm. For more information, please visit www.starbreeze.com.

