PAYDAY™ 3 steals the show at New York Fashion Week as in-game fashion takes the runway

Starbreeze Entertainment - in collaboration with Bam-Bam and Okar Style Suits - becomes the first game company ever to present in-game fashion physically at New York Fashion Week. The outfits, designed for heisters and showcased by Dallas and Pearl, were shown at New York's premiere Fashion Week runway event at Runway 7, Times Square. The outfits will be made available as in-game cosmetics in PAYDAY 3 during 2024.

STOCKHOLM, Sept. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The PAYDAY gang has always been a crew of bank robbers dressed to the teeth for mayhem. Each team member has their own iconic suit, look and feel, distinguishing them from each other while also reflecting their professional attitude to a life of crime. Since the first Tailor Pack DLC was introduced years ago, millions of players from around the world have dressed their characters in unique ways, showcasing their own personal styles. This project marks the first time external fashion designers have been tasked to bring their unique vision to the iconic characters.

"Individual expression as a means of immersion has been core to the PAYDAY-experience for more than a decade. This is the next step in bridging the digital and physical worlds and merging fantasy with reality. PAYDAY has always been on the forefront of genre-defying partnerships and we continue to explore collaborations that add value for our players, communities, cosplayers, partners and the PAYDAY-universe as a whole," says Petra Takeva, VP Franchise, Starbreeze Entertainment.

"Our brand ethos is centered around creating opportunities for others and our designs are created with the intention of fostering self-expression and individuality. With PAYDAY I want players to feel they can fearlessly express themselves through these items, immersing them in the universe even further. There has always been a strong sense of theatricality to our designs, built on strong characters, individuality and the feeling of wearable art. This collaboration gives us those bold characters to build on, and an opportunity to expand our mission of `Fashion for The Good, The Bad and The Beautiful' to millions of PAYDAY players around the world," says Bam-Bam, the designer and founder of Bam-Bam.

With a focus on personal freedom and sustainability, Bam-Bam advocates for fun and a future where fashion serves as a medium for positive change. Bam-Bam's aesthetic embodies a desire to revitalize spaces and surfaces with vivid patterns and designs. Bam-Bam's designs, created from original hand-drawn illustrations, encourage individuals to fearlessly express themselves through fashion and the lens of self-expression and fantasy. Through Bam-Bam's brand the wearer can become the character they want to be, which is why this transition to in-game fashion came so naturally.

Okar Style Suits is based on ideas of self expression, personality and individuality through the expression of wearing unique suits. "Nice to be nice" has become a known tagline for the brand. Okar Style suits originated from two contrasting fashion scenes of Stockholm and Bali, each with their own tendencies toward safe and conventional choices. Inspired by the tropical setting of Bali, the designs feature a spectrum of colors and patterns, whilst keeping the formal nature of suit wearing, adding color, spice and attitude to the aesthetic.

