PayDay Employer Solutions Celebrates 15th Anniversary Marking Major Growth, Milestones

BELLMAWR, N.J., Dec. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- PayDay Employer Solutions, a boutique employer services provider, is celebrating its 15th anniversary on December 14, marking a decade and a half of significant growth, leadership milestones, and ongoing commitment to serving small and midsize businesses.

PayDay Employer Solutions Celebrates 15th Anniversary. Partners John Sullivan, chief operating officer, Renee Deal, majority partner, and Justin Deal, chief branding officer, at the company's anniversary celebration.

Founded in 2010, the company has evolved from a three-person startup into a woman-owned business with more than 50 employees and 4,000 clients. Over the past 15 years, PayDay Employer Solutions has expanded its capabilities through major strategic initiatives, including its 2021 acquisition of StarPay Payroll & HR Solutions in Melville, N.Y., and the implementation of the isolved People Cloud HCM platform in 2022.

"We are incredibly proud of how far we've come over the last 15 years. Our growth is a testament to the dedication of our team and our commitment to delivering solutions that evolve with the needs of today's employers," said Renee Deal, majority partner. "Becoming a woman-owned business was an especially meaningful milestone, and we look forward to continuing to grow and innovate in the years ahead."

Leadership transitions have also shaped the company's trajectory. In 2024, Justin Deal, chief branding officer, and John Sullivan, chief operating officer, were named partners. "Reaching our 15-year milestone is a direct reflection of the relationships we've built with the businesses we serve," said Deal. "Our clients trust us to work alongside them as dependable partners." Sullivan agreed, "The long-term connections we've formed and the referrals that continue to grow our client base are among the strongest indicators of the impact we strive to make every day."

The company held an internal celebration in November to commemorate the anniversary and recognize its employees for their contributions to the organization's continued success.

About PayDay Employer Solutions

PayDay Employer Solutions is a boutique payroll service with a concentration on small- to medium-sized businesses. Founded in 2010 by payroll executives with over 30 years of industry experience, PayDay's mission is to meet the individual needs of its clients through customization, customer service, and competitive pricing. In 2019, PayDay was ranked 2767 on the annual Inc. 5000 list, the most prestigious ranking of the nation's fastest-growing private companies. For more information, visit www.paydayes.com.

