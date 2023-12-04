Payday Loans Market size to grow by USD 8.4 billion from 2021 to 2026; Market is fragmented due to the presence of prominent companies like AARC LLC, Axis Bank Ltd. and Citigroup Inc., and many more - Technavio

NEW YORK, Dec. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The payday loans market is estimated to grow by USD 8.4 billion from 2021 to 2026, growing at a CAGR of 4.34%. The payday loans market is fragmented owing to the presence of many global and regional companies. A few prominent companies that offer payday loans market are AARC LLC, Axis Bank Ltd., Citigroup Inc., Creditstar Group AS, CS SALES LLC, DJS UK Ltd., Enova International Inc., FloatMe Corp., GAIN Credit Inc., GC DataTech Ltd., Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd., KrazyBee Services Pvt. Ltd., Maxed Up Media Ltd., Payday America Inc., Payday Loans Ltd., PDL Finance Ltd., Speedy Cash, Upward Finance Ltd., Western Circle Ltd., and Whizdm Innovations Pvt. Ltd. The report provides a full list of key companies, their strategies, and the latest developments. Download a Free Sample before buying

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Payday Loans Market 2022-2026
Company Offering:

  • Creditstar Group AS - The company offers payday loans for emergency expenses such as SmartCredit and SmartPay. 
  • CS SALES LLC - The company offers payday loans namely online payday loans, with 256-bit encryption and SSL technology. 
  • Enova International Inc. - The company offers online payday loans for emergency expenses, under the brand name CashNetUSA. 
By Geography, the market is classified as North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa. North America will have the largest share of the market. North America contributes to 42% of the global market growth. Countries like the US are major contributors to the regional market. Factors such as the increasing awareness about payday loans among the youth and the aggressive adoption of the latest and advanced technologies by payday lenders will facilitate the payday loan market growth in North America over the forecast period.  Download a sample report to get more insights on the market share of various regions and the contribution of the segments.

  • Impactful driver- Growing awareness regarding the payday loan among the youth
  • Key Trend - Rising number of payday lenders
  • Major Challenges - Payday loans are considered predatory.

 Market Segmentation

  • By Type, the storefront payday loans segment will be significant during the forecast period. The extra costs, such as processing costs can be eliminated by the storefront payday loans, and the major factor for the adoption of storefront payday loans by customers is the customer dealing directly with the payday lender.

Payday Loans Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Historic period

2017-2021

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.34%

YoY growth 2022-2023 (%)

3.58

Regional analysis

North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa

Key countries

US, China, Japan, UK, and Germany

TOC:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation by Type

7 Customer Landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10 Vendor Landscape

11 Vendor Analysis

12 Appendix

