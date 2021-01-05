PayDay Payroll Resources Announces Rebranding, Changes Name to PayDay Employer Solutions

"We are very excited about the introduction of our new company name, PayDay Employer Solutions, because it better represents that we are more than a payroll provider; we are a full solution," said Renee Deal, co-owner and president of operations. "We want to be a true partner to our customers, so we will help with anything we can. Whatever you need, just say PayDay."

In order to better meet its customers' needs, PayDay has added onboarding, applicant tracking, employee scheduling, time and labor and full service outsourced human resources to its extensive menu of services which already included payroll, benefits administration, workers compensation and business loans.

"Congratulations to PayDay on their anniversary," said Courtney Epps of OTB TAX, an accounting firm based in Greer, SC. "We love working with PayDay. We've worked with larger companies in the past, but Payday collaborates closely with us so we never have to worry. We look forward to working with them as they continue to expand."

January is the time of year that small and medium businesses should be thinking about how to put time back in their day because, according to Deal, the most undervalued resource is the owner's time. To help, Deal offers weekly #TipTuesday videos on Payday's Facebook page, https://www.facebook.com/paydayes .

PayDay Employer Solutions is a boutique payroll service with a concentration on small to medium size businesses. Founded in 2010 by payroll executives with over 30 years of industry experience, PayDay's mission is to meet the individual needs of its clients through customization, customer service, and competitive pricing. In 2019, PayDay was ranked 2767 on the annual Inc. 5000 list, the most prestigious ranking of the nation's fastest-growing private companies. For more information, visit www.paydayes.com .

