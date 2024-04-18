PAYDEN & RYGEL RECEIVES 2024 LSEG LIPPER FUND AWARD FOR ITS CALIFORNIA MUNICIPAL SOCIAL IMPACT FUND (PYCRX)

LOS ANGELES, April 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Payden & Rygel, one of the largest, privately-held global investment advisory firms, today announced its California Municipal Social Impact Fund (PYCRX) is the recipient of a 2024 LSEG Lipper Fund Award.

"The 2024 LSEG Lipper Fund Awards are recognizing perhaps the most dramatic three-year period that the markets have seen in decades. Fund managers being recognized have steered their investors through a pandemic, a mild recession, a war, skyrocketing inflation and dramatic central bank intervention," said Robert Jenkins, Global Head of Research, Investment & Wealth LSEG Lipper.

'We applaud the 2024 LSEG Lipper Fund Award winners such as Payden & Rygel for delivering outperformance and the accompanying comfort of consistency to investors' portfolios through a cross-current of global market disruptions," he added.

PYCRX was recognized in the California Intermediate Municipal Debt Funds category as the best fund over five- and ten-years. The fund generally invests in intermediate-maturity municipal bonds that are exempt from Federal, state, and local taxes for California residents. The fund seeks to provide attractive current income while preserving capital. Holdings are diversified across sectors and issuers.

About Payden & Rygel

With $151 billion under management, Payden & Rygel is one of the largest privately-owned global investment advisers and a leader in the active management of fixed income and equity portfolios. Advising the world's leading institutions and individual investors, Payden provides strong performance and real-world strategies on the global economy and capital markets, is a leader in asset management and includes among its clients, Central Banks, Pension Funds, Insurance Companies, Private Banks, and Foundations. Independent and privately-owned, Payden & Rygel is headquartered in Los Angeles and has offices in Boston, London, and Milan.

About LSEG Lipper Fund Award

For more than 30 years and in over 17 countries worldwide, the highly-respected LSEG Lipper Awards have honored funds and fund management firms that have excelled in providing consistently strong risk-adjusted performance relative to their peers and focus the investment world on top-funds. The merit of the winners is based on entirely objective, quantitative criteria. This coupled with the unmatched depth of fund data, results in a unique level of prestige and ensures the award has lasting value. Renowned fund data and proprietary methodology is the foundation of this prestigious award qualification, recognizing excellence in fund management. Find out more at www.lipperfundawards.com.

LSEG Lipper Fund Awards, ©2024 LSEG. All rights reserved. Used under license.

The LSEG Lipper Fund Awards, granted annually, highlight funds and fund companies that have excelled in delivering consistently strong risk-adjusted performance relative to their peers. The LSEG Lipper Fund Awards are based on the Lipper Leader for Consistent Return rating, which is an objective, quantitative, risk-adjusted performance measure calculated over 36, 60 and 120 months. The fund with the highest Lipper Leader for Consistent Return (Effective Return) value in each eligible classification wins the LSEG Lipper Fund Award. For more information, see lipperfundawards.com. Although LSEG Lipper makes reasonable efforts to ensure the accuracy and reliability of the data used to calculate the awards, their accuracy is not guaranteed.

Past performance does not guarantee future results. Investment returns and principal value will fluctuate, so investors' shares, when sold, may be worth more or less than their original cost. For the most recent month-end performance, which may be higher or lower than that quoted, visit our website at payden.com or call 800 572-9336.

For more information and to obtain a prospectus or summary prospectus, visit payden.com or call 800 572-9336. Before investing, investors should carefully read and consider investment objectives, risks, charges, expenses and other important information about the Fund, which is contained in these documents. Income from municipal securities may be subject to the Federal alternative minimum tax. The Paydenfunds are distributed through Payden & Rygel Distributors, member FINRA

Social Impact Investing Risk: The Fund's policy of investing in municipal securities for which, in the Adviser's opinion, the proceeds raised are used consistent with positive social and/or environmental practices and outcomes could cause the Fund to perform differently compared to other mutual funds that do not have such a policy. The factors that the Adviser considers in evaluating an investment's positive social and/or environmental benefits are part of a proprietary security selection methodology and may change over time. There are differences in interpretations of what it means to promote positive social and/or environmental benefits. While the Adviser believes its definitions are reasonable, the portfolio decisions it makes may differ with others' views.

