PayEngine partners with ServiceTitan to bring tap-to-pay to the $6 billion field service industry

Processor-agnostic payment middleware enables vertical SaaS platforms to deliver hardware-free, contactless payments without replacing existing payment processors

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- PayEngine, a processor-agnostic payment middleware company, today announced a partnership with ServiceTitan, the software platform that powers the trades, to bring SoftPOS tap-to-pay capabilities to field service contractors across HVAC, plumbing, electrical and other service verticals.

The integration enables ServiceTitan customers to accept contactless card payments directly on their existing mobile devices, eliminating the need for separate payment terminals, Bluetooth dongles or manual card entry.

For years, field service technicians have faced a frustrating choice: key in card numbers manually, risking errors, security vulnerabilities and higher interchange rates, or carry dedicated payment hardware that requires charging, Bluetooth pairing and constant troubleshooting. SoftPOS resolves that friction, allowing technicians to simply tap the customer's card on their phone or tablet at job completion.

PayEngine's processor-agnostic architecture was key to enabling the integration. Unlike payment solutions that force software platforms to adopt a specific processor, PayEngine functions as a middleware layer that works with virtually any payment processor, allowing ServiceTitan to upgrade its payment experience without disrupting existing processor relationships.

"We built PayEngine to be the bridge between legacy payment infrastructure and modern user experiences," said Spartak Buniatyan, CEO of PayEngine. "Contractors shouldn't have to care which processor is behind the scenes; they just tap and get paid. That simplicity is what processor-agnostic middleware enables."

ServiceTitan selected PayEngine specifically for this flexibility. The platform's existing payment infrastructure could remain in place while gaining access to cutting-edge capabilities like SoftPOS.

"At ServiceTitan, we are constantly looking for ways to provide our customers with seamless and modern tools to run their businesses," said Rahul Hampole, Vice President and General Manager of Fintech at ServiceTitan. "By incorporating PayEngine's SoftPOS technology into the ServiceTitan platform, we're able to offer contractors more choice and flexibility in how they collect payments. This integration removes friction for technicians in the field, helping them finish jobs faster and more professionally."

The partnership reflects the growing demand for frictionless payment experiences in field service. As contactless payments become the norm across retail and hospitality, field service contractors have been underserved, still relying on manual card entry or dedicated hardware. This integration brings modern payment convenience to an industry ready for it.

For contractors using the integration, the benefits extend beyond convenience:

Lower processing costs compared with manual card entry

Enhanced security via reduced fraud exposure

exposure Decreased hardware burden, with no devices to charge or troubleshoot

Seamless workflows, with payment collection integrated into job completion

The ServiceTitan-PayEngine SoftPOS integration is available immediately to ServiceTitan customers. Vertical SaaS platforms interested in offering similar capabilities to their users can contact PayEngine at payengine.co.

About PayEngine

PayEngine is a processor-agnostic payment middleware platform that enables vertical SaaS companies to deliver modern embedded payment experiences on top of any payment processor. By bridging the gap between legacy payment infrastructure and cutting-edge user experiences, PayEngine helps software platforms offer capabilities like SoftPOS, instant payouts, and unified payment dashboards without forcing processor migrations. Learn more at payengine.co.

