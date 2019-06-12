Payer Compass Announces Appointments of Chief Financial Officer and Chief Revenue Officer

PLANO, Texas, June 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Payer Compass, a leading provider of healthcare reimbursement technology and price transparency solutions, is proud to announce the appointment of two key additions to its leadership team. Matthew Thompson will serve as the company's Chief Financial Officer and Slayton Gorman will serve as the Chief Revenue Officer.

"We are extremely proud to have Matthew and Slayton join our team," said Payer Compass CEO Greg Everett. "They will each bring significant experience in their areas of expertise to Payer Compass. Their combined talents coupled with their proven track records of success for developing new clients, markets and teams will be invaluable as we continue to expand our footprint."

As CFO, Matthew Thompson will oversee accounting and financial reporting, as well as business and financial analysis. Mr. Thompson joins Payer Compass with more than 20 years of financial management experience. He most recently served as CFO of HealthSmart Holdings. Prior to that, he served as CFO of American CareSource Holdings, Inc., an operator of urgent care centers and a national network of ancillary healthcare providers. In addition to his many years of experience in healthcare, he has held financial management positions with Tyler Technologies, Inc. and started his career with Ernst & Young LLP. He earned a Bachelor of Business Administration in accounting from Baylor University and is a certified public accountant.

As CRO, Slayton Gorman will be responsible for all revenue-generation strategy and execution. In this role, he will oversee sales and marketing to ensure those departments work cohesively to execute the company strategy and achieve revenue goals. Mr. Gorman brings more than 20 years of experience in the healthcare industry to Payer Compass. He most recently served as executive vice president of sales and account management for Equian, LLC. He has also held positions with Trover Solutions, Inc. and Optum, a division of United Healthcare. He earned a Bachelor of Science degree in administration and a Bachelor of Science degree in marketing from the University of North Florida.

About Payer Compass

Payer Compass is an innovative healthcare technology company providing the most trusted healthcare reimbursement technology and price transparency solutions utilizing both proprietary technology and unsurpassed customer service. The company's core software platform, VISIUM™, is used by a wide variety of customers including health plans, self-insured employer groups, third-party administrators and brokers to manage complex healthcare reimbursement and pricing strategies for Medicare, Medicaid and Commercial through its proprietary contract management system and claims pricing engine. The company's single-source reference-based pricing solution, INNOVATE360, consists of not only renowned claim pricing and editing technology, but also the full gamut of provider outreach, patient advocacy and balance bill strategy with appeals support. For more information, visit www.payercompass.com

