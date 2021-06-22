Payer Compass Appoints Doug Williams to Its Board of Directors

PLANO, Texas, June 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Payer Compass, a leading provider of healthcare reimbursement technology and price transparency solutions, together with Spectrum Equity, a growth equity firm focused on the information economy, and Health Enterprise Partners (HEP), a healthcare-focused investment firm, today announced the appointment of Doug Williams as an independent member of its Board of Directors.

Doug Williams

Williams, who has more than 25 years of experience in healthcare IT, joins Jeff Haywood, Steve LeSieur and Michael Radonich from Spectrum Equity, as well as David Tamburri from HEP, on Payer Compass' Board of Directors. He is currently the Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer of HMS, a Gainwell Technologies Company providing cost containment solutions to healthcare payers, where he is responsible for leading the company's business development and product strategy. Prior to HMS, Williams served as Chief Information Officer of Aveta, now part of Optum, Inc.

"We're delighted to welcome Doug to our board of directors," said Greg Everett, President and CEO of Payer Compass. "His experience leading healthcare technology companies that are focused on regaining control of the spiraling costs of healthcare aligns with our core mission."

Payer Compass solves one of the most difficult problems in healthcare: rising costs and a lack of price transparency. Its purpose-built healthcare pricing engine and contract management system addresses the complexities of Medicare, Medicaid and Commercial claims pricing, enabling employer groups and health plans to make smarter decisions about the way they pay for care.

"I admire Payer Compass' mission to drive transparency in healthcare pricing," said Williams. "I'm looking forward to helping the team execute on their ambitious growth plans and deliver innovative products to the market."

"Doug's experience in driving innovation and growth will be a terrific asset to Payer Compass as we accelerate our efforts as the leading provider of reimbursement and price transparency solutions," said board member David Tamburri, Managing Partner of Health Enterprise Partners.

Payer Compass has been growth equity-backed by Spectrum Equity and Health Enterprise Partners since December 2018.

About Payer Compass

Payer Compass is dedicated to restoring rationality to the cost of care. We focus squarely on tackling the most complex problems in today's healthcare landscape: spiraling costs and associated lack of price transparency. For health plans, we are minimizing overall spend on claims pricing, administration, and processing. And, for self-funded organizations, our innovations and services are driving down the costs of healthcare claims reimbursement. By combining our next-gen technology — Visium™, a multi-faceted pricing platform — with an emphasis on client success, Payer Compass is helping organizations control the cost of care. For more information, visit www.payercompass.com.

About Spectrum Equity

Spectrum Equity is a leading growth equity firm providing capital and strategic support to innovative companies in the information economy. For over 25 years, the firm has partnered with exceptional entrepreneurs and management teams to build long-term value in market-leading internet-enabled software and information services companies. Representative investments include Ancestry, Definitive Healthcare, Everlywell, GoodRx, Grubhub, Headspace, Kajabi, Lucid, Lynda.com, Net Health, The Knot Worldwide, SurveyMonkey and Verafin. For more information, including a complete list of portfolio investments, visit www.spectrumequity.com.

About Health Enterprise Partners

Health Enterprise Partners provides expansion capital to the most innovative healthcare services and healthcare information technology companies. Central to HEP's strategy is its unique and extensive hospital system and health plan network, 36 members of which are investors in HEP's funds. HEP seeks to invest in companies that improve the quality of the patient experience, expand access, and reduce the cost of healthcare. For more information, please visit www.hepfund.com.

Press Contacts

For inquiries related to this announcement, please contact Ginger Barrientez, Director of Marketing, at 469.215.2654, or email at [email protected].

Related Images

doug-williams.png

Doug Williams

Doug Williams

SOURCE Payer Compass