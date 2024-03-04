Payer Matrix Earns URAC Accreditation in Healthcare Management

Joins select group of industry leaders committed to achieving high standards of care

PENNSYLVANIA, Pa., March 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Payer Matrix, a patient advocacy company, announced today that it has earned the URAC accreditation in Healthcare Management Version 3.0. URAC is the independent leader in promoting health care quality by setting high standards for clinical practice, customer protections, performance measurement, operations infrastructure, and risk management.

"The URAC Health Care Management seal shows an organization's commitment to the high quality in health care in the areas of risk management, consumer protection and empowerment, operations, and infrastructure, as well as performance management and improvement," said URAC President and CEO Shawn Griffin, MD. "We are proud to recognize Payer Matrix for their achievement in these areas."

By achieving this select status, Payer Matrix, which helps uninsured and underinsured patients gain access to expensive specialty drugs, has met rigorous standards set by URAC for healthcare quality, safety, and accountability. The company is dedicated to providing the highest quality health services –– including quality care, enhanced processes, patient safety, and improved outcomes –– a mission that is significantly enhanced by obtaining URAC accreditation.

"We're very proud of all the work we've done to earn this URAC accreditation, demonstrating our commitment to quality and excellence for our clients and the patients we serve," said Rupal Gohil, R.Ph, CSP, Chief Compliance Officer for Payer Matrix. "This accreditation recognizes the critical work we do for underinsured patients to ensure they have access to the specialty drugs they need."

About Payer Matrix



Payer Matrix serves as a third-party advocate for patients without the financial means to afford drugs for their life-altering medical conditions. The company works to bring down the cost of healthcare for both patients and plan sponsors by working with payers, providers, and pharmaceutical manufacturers to find and implement the lowest-cost solutions possible. To learn more about Payer Matrix, visit: https://payermatrix.com/.



About URAC

Founded in 1990 as a non-profit organization, URAC is the independent leader in promoting health care quality and patient safety through renowned accreditation programs. URAC develops its evidence-based standards in collaboration with a wide array of stakeholders and industry experts. The company's portfolio of accreditation and certification programs span the health care industry, addressing health care management and operations, pharmacies, telehealth, health plans, medical practices, and more. URAC accreditation is a symbol of excellence for organizations to showcase their validated commitment to quality and accountability.

