PayerAlly invests and develops AllyReport ™, a best-in-class data and reporting tool with AI functionality

ORLANDO, Fla., Dec. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- PayerAlly, a boutique pharmacy consulting firm, continues to have success with its focus on being an independent consultant, not entering into the supply chain and thus avoiding any conflict of interest with clients. To support the mission and vision to deliver independent consulting, PayerAlly recently launched AllyReport™, a proprietary reporting tool that delivers reports with key analytics to clients without additional cost. The firm continues to deliver on its commitment to serve clients as a strategic partner.

PayerAlly's new client reporting tool AllyReport™ launched in the market in mid-2023 and is about to deliver the next phases, to provide the same reporting capabilities on medications paid for on the medical benefit and a dashboard with cross-benefit opportunity analytics.

"We are excited to bring a reporting tool that delivers value to clients not only with standard reporting, but one that also has direct self-service capabilities to slice and dice the data in real-time," said Kerri Tanner, Chief Pharmacy Officer. The tool can be customized based on clients' needs, and clients have seen value in the ability to dissect the data by various parameters, including separate reporting for their down-stream clients.

PayerAlly also injected artificial intelligence functionality into the reporting tool with their integrated AllyChat™, allowing users to interact directly with a chatGPT functionality to easily confirm medication details – medication use, manufacturer information, and more.

"PayerAlly is a growing company that is making a difference for clients, and I'm energized to support clients with impressive analytic tools to allow them to make intelligent strategic decisions in controlling costs," said Will McHugh, President. "PayerAlly's strategic and data-driven approach will be a valuable resource to clients in managing their medication costs regardless of how the benefit is delivered."

PayerAlly is a consulting firm that brings much-needed independence and "consulting transparency" to the pharmacy consulting industry. The firm utilizes a unique interactive procurement process backed by proprietary analytics to enable the firm to provide clients with the information they need to make better business decisions related to the purchasing of high-cost medication and their overall pharmacy benefits. The firm also maintains its independence by not owning or operating a pharmacy coalition or any other business that would put us in conflict with our clients.

