Payfare to Hold Investor Conference Call to Discuss Second Quarter 2024 Financial Results

TORONTO, July 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - Payfare Inc. ("Payfare" or the "Company") (TSX: PAY) (OTCQX: PYFRF) will be hosting a conference call on Wednesday, August 7, 2024, at 6:30 p.m. ET to discuss the Company's financial results for the second quarter of 2024. The complete financial results are expected to be released shortly after market close on Wednesday, August 7, 2024.

A short presentation in connection with the conference call will be made available ahead of time on the Company's website at https://corp.payfare.com/investors/ . Management will also host a live question and answer session on the conference call with analysts.

To access the conference call, please dial (289) 514-5100 or 1-800-717-1738. Please call the conference telephone number 10-15 minutes prior to the start time so that you are in the queue for an operator to assist in registering and patching you through.

An archived recording of the conference call will be available until September 7, 2024. To listen to the recording, call (289) 819-1325 or 1-888-660-6264 and enter passcode 21617#.

Refiling of First Quarter Financial Statements

The Company also announced today, the completion of the refiling of its unaudited interim condensed consolidated financial statements for the three months ended March 31, 2024 and 2023, together with the notes thereto (the "Q1 2024 Financial Statements") and the related interim management's discussion & analysis for the same periods (the "Q1 2024 MD&A").

The Q1 2024 Financial Statements and Q1 2024 MD&A were refiled today following the completion of the remaining review procedures of the Company's auditors on the Q1 2024 Financial Statements. The refiled Q1 2024 Financial Statements are now auditor reviewed versions of the documents filed previously on May 8, 2024, after the Company received the SOC 1 auditor's report from its material vendor on June 30, 2024, and the Company was able to complete on July 3, 2024, the filing of its audited annual financial statements, management's discussion and analysis, annual information form and related certifications, all for the year ended December 31, 2023.

There are no changes to the financial figures reported for the three months ended March 31, 2024 and 2023 as compared to those previously reported and filed on May 8, 2024.

Copies of each of the refiled Q1 2024 Financial Statements and Q1 2024 MD&A are available on SEDAR+ under Payfare's profile at www.sedarplus.ca .

