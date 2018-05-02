Payfone Adds W. Ross Ashley, III to Head Government Affairs Activities

"We're excited to have Ross join our rapidly growing team at Payfone in this vital role," said Payfone CEO Rodger Desai. "Ross's deep knowledge of cybersecurity, along with experience in both the public and private sectors, will prove invaluable as Payfone continues its expansion in new markets. Ross will also lead our effort to assist federal policy makers in shaping national cybersecurity regulation, leveraging Payfone's secure, privacy-centric approach to digital identity authentication."

Ashley, a former Air Force intelligence officer, was nominated by President George W. Bush to serve as Assistant Administrator of Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA). Following his unanimous Senate confirmation, Ashley managed and distributed over $10.1B in federal assistance funds for preparedness and disaster programs within the Department of Homeland Security from 2007-2009 during both the Bush and Obama administrations. In addition, Ashley was the founding Executive Director of the National Fusion Center Association, a national advocacy group for the DHS and DOJ-recognized fusion centers. In the private sector, Ashley founded The Templar Corporation to provide information-sharing solutions to public safety agencies in the United States and Canada. Ashley and his team successfully sold Templar to ChoicePoint after growing the company to supporting over 100 public safety agencies. Most recently, he led business development activities and stakeholder engagement for SAP National Security Services (SAP NS2) and provided consulting services to clients of a global advisory firm in the areas of M&As, homeland security, data analytics, risk management, and intelligence.

"Digital identity will be at the forefront of the discussion on how government provides secure and customer-friendly solutions in an increasingly online world," said Ashley. "Payfone's rapid growth shows the success of an approach that simultaneously delivers protection and convenience. I look forward to working with government and policy leaders to help them take advantage of our suite of digital identity solutions."

Payfone's contrarian approach to delivering cybersecurity that enhances the customer experience instead of hindering it is used by top financial, healthcare, retail, high-tech and insurance companies to facilitate trust for digital transactions. In November, Payfone was named the #72 fastest growing technology company in North America by Deloitte, and the company is on track to authenticate 19 billion transactions in 2018 as it continues its expansion into 35 global markets.

About Payfone

Payfone is the leading digital identity authentication network for the connected world. Our real-time, passive identity authentication solutions enable consumers and the world's largest banks, insurers, brokerages and technology companies to thwart digital identity theft and transact with trust. Learn more at www.payfone.com and https://www.linkedin.com/company/payfone.

