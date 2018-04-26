Payfone Expands Healthcare Footprint with Market Leaders

NEW YORK, April 26, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Payfone, the world's leading digital identity authentication network, announced that it has added several key clients in the healthcare space, including one of the largest health plans on the East Coast and higi, a population health enablement company with a network of 11,000 health kiosks across the United States. The New York-based technology firm, which is backed by top healthcare, financial, insurance, telecom, retail and technology investment companies, has seen a rapid expansion of its footprint in the healthcare sector in Q1 2018 and is on track to authenticate 19 billion transactions this year. The announcement was made at Health Datapalooza in Washington, DC, where Payfone will be demonstrating some of its most unique digital identity solutions such as passwordless login and its Instant Identity for Healthcare platform.
"Healthcare organizations should not be forced to spend billions of dollars and countless hours to verify member identities and contact information. That time and money could be much better spent focusing on improving member outcomes and driving engagement," said Rodger Desai, CEO of Payfone. "Payfone's patented technology platform is empowering healthcare companies to instantly establish meaningful digital connections and trust with their members, freeing up resources for what really matters—bettering the health of their members."
Payfone Instant Identity for Healthcare allows healthcare organizations to:
- AUTHENTICATE member signups, logins, and call center calls instantly and securely
- COMMUNICATE more effectively with members with verified and appended contact information
- PROTECT members against medical identity theft
- REDUCE administrative spend and overall operating expenses
- ENABLE enhanced member experiences such as passwordless login
"As consumers look for easier and more secure ways to manage their health data, we are thrilled that Payfone's technology has enabled us to allow higi users to simply use their familiar mobile phone number to login to higi accounts," said Jeff Bennett, CEO of higi. "Providing both security and convenience to consumers is essential for the future of healthcare."
About Payfone
Payfone is the leading digital identity authentication network for the connected world. Our real-time, passive identity authentication solutions enable consumers and the world's largest banks, insurers, brokerages and technology companies to thwart digital identity theft and transact with trust. Learn more at www.payfone.com and https://www.linkedin.com/company/payfone.
