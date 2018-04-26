Payfone Expands Healthcare Footprint with Market Leaders

"Healthcare organizations should not be forced to spend billions of dollars and countless hours to verify member identities and contact information. That time and money could be much better spent focusing on improving member outcomes and driving engagement," said Rodger Desai, CEO of Payfone. "Payfone's patented technology platform is empowering healthcare companies to instantly establish meaningful digital connections and trust with their members, freeing up resources for what really matters—bettering the health of their members."

Payfone Instant Identity for Healthcare allows healthcare organizations to:

AUTHENTICATE member signups, logins, and call center calls instantly and securely

COMMUNICATE more effectively with members with verified and appended contact information

PROTECT members against medical identity theft

REDUCE administrative spend and overall operating expenses

ENABLE enhanced member experiences such as passwordless login

"As consumers look for easier and more secure ways to manage their health data, we are thrilled that Payfone's technology has enabled us to allow higi users to simply use their familiar mobile phone number to login to higi accounts," said Jeff Bennett, CEO of higi. "Providing both security and convenience to consumers is essential for the future of healthcare."

About Payfone

Payfone is the leading digital identity authentication network for the connected world. Our real-time, passive identity authentication solutions enable consumers and the world's largest banks, insurers, brokerages and technology companies to thwart digital identity theft and transact with trust. Learn more at www.payfone.com and https://www.linkedin.com/company/payfone.

