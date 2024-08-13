PayGround Announces the Successful Launch of PayGround Payment Pages in Partnership with INTEGRIS Health

GILBERT, Ariz., Aug. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- PayGround is excited to announce its partnership with INTEGRIS Health in Oklahoma City, OK. This collaboration successfully integrates PayGround into the MyChart system, enabling streamlined payment options directly within the INTEGRIS MyChart platform for patients.

INTEGRIS Health required a swift implementation of a secure and encrypted payment experience. The partnership with PayGround enabled them to successfully launch PayGround Payment Pages within their Epic instance.

Donna Wallace, VP of Financial Accounting at INTEGRIS Health, stated, "The successful integration of PayGround into our MyChart platform was essential for maintaining our operational efficiency and meeting our project timelines. The partnership with PayGround was instrumental in achieving our goal of seamless and secure payment processing."

PayGround's platform intelligently processes data from healthcare organizations, applying specific business rules to precisely identify patients. It engages with them via their preferred communication channels—whether through text, email or paper statements—employing smart delivery methods for optimal interaction.

"This integration allows us to bring the community of a health system together on PayGround, offering a 'one to many' experience for patients managing their medical bills," says Jason Wallis, Chief Technology Officer at PayGround. "Through the innovative use of PayGround's healthcare digital wallet, patients can now enjoy a consolidated view and management of their healthcare expenses, paving the way for greater transparency, convenience and security," says Wallis. You can find PayGround in the Connection Hub on Epic Showroom .

PayGround is at the forefront of simplifying the healthcare payment process for both patients and health systems. By integrating with leading healthcare technology platforms, PayGround is committed to enhancing the financial experience in healthcare, making payments more simple and manageable for patients. This commitment aligns with our mission to improve overall patient satisfaction and financial outcomes for hospitals and health systems nationwide.

About PayGround

PayGround is a healthcare payments platform that streamlines the payment experience for providers, hospitals and patients. For individuals and families, it's an easy-to-use mobile app to manage, track and pay all medical bills in one secure place. For medical providers and hospitals, it's a modernized payment platform that reduces costs, simplifies internal processes and boosts patient and employer satisfaction. Welcome to PayGround, the meeting place for healthcare. Learn more at payground.com.

