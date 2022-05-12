PayGround Mobile App Honored in Fast Company's 2022 World Changing Ideas Awards

Company recognized for its innovative healthcare payment platform that connects patients and providers

GILBERT, Ariz., May 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- PayGround , a healthcare fintech payments platform, was among the companies recently honored by Fast Company as part of its 2022 World Changing Ideas Awards. The Awards are designed to honor clean technology, innovative corporate initiatives, brave new designs for cities and buildings, and other creative works that support the growth of positive social innovation, tackling social inequality, climate change and public health crises.

Founded in 2018, PayGround launched its mobile app , which gives patients one convenient place to pay any medical bill, in December.

A panel of eminent Fast Company editors and reporters selected PayGround's mobile app as a winner in the 'On the Rise: 0-4 Years in Business' category, from a pool of approximately 3,000 entries across transportation, education, food, politics, technology, health, social justice and more.

"We started PayGround to help people gain more control over their healthcare payments and make the process easier for both providers and consumers," says PayGround CEO and co-founder Drew Mercer. "We are honored to be recognized by Fast Company for our work in making it easy for patients to pay all of their medical bills in one place."

"We are consistently inspired by the novelty and creativity that people are applying to solve some of our society's most pressing problems, from shelter to the climate crisis. Fast Company relishes its role in amplifying important, innovative work to address big challenges," adds David Lidsky, interim editor-in-chief of Fast Company. "Our journalists have identified some of the most ingenious initiatives to launch since the start of 2021, which we hope will both have a meaningful impact and lead others to join in being part of the solution."

About the World Changing Ideas Awards

World Changing Ideas is one of Fast Company's major annual awards programs and is focused on social good, seeking to elevate finished products and brave concepts that make the world better. A panel of judges from across sectors choose winners, finalists and honorable mentions based on feasibility and the potential for impact. With the goals of awarding ingenuity and fostering innovation, Fast Company draws attention to ideas with great potential and helps them expand their reach to inspire more people to start working on solving the problems that affect us all.

About PayGround

PayGround provides a mobile app enabling patients and their dependents to manage bills from across all providers in one place. PayGround removes the complexities of paying a bill by helping patients understand their responsibility and providing various payment methods to fulfill that responsibility. Welcome to PayGround, the place for healthcare payments.

