PayGround Promotes Andy Rellihan to Chief Commercial Officer to Lead Strategic Growth

PayGround

May 20, 2024, 08:15 ET

GILBERT, Ariz., May 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- PayGround is excited to announce the appointment of Andy Rellihan as its Chief Commercial Officer. The move is part of the company's strategy to accelerate growth and facilitate its expansion within hospitals and health systems. Under Rellihan's leadership, PayGround is set to continue to redefine the healthcare payment experience, focusing on commercial growth and specifically targeting the acute market.

"The provider landscape is very complex, and that complexity is ultimately felt when it comes time to pay the bill," said Rellihan, who was promoted from the chief growth officer role. "Our approach is centered around being the connecting point for that payment experience to make life easier for both the provider and the patient."

PayGround aims to introduce a healthcare digital wallet to the acute market, creating a patient-centered ecosystem, that addresses every aspect of healthcare payments with the same care and attention given to medical concerns.

"As we move forward, our focus remains steadfast on removing friction from the healthcare payment experience," Rellihan said. "It is really important that we meet each provider and community where they are today. PayGround is poised to deliver a single platform for patients to access all their healthcare bills, ensuring a seamless and integrated payment experience across the full healthcare continuum."

"Andy Rellihan's leadership marks a significant step toward achieving our vision of providing individuals and families with a seamless healthcare payment experience," says Drew Mercer, co-founder and CEO at PayGround. "Andy possesses the unique talent of being an outstanding business strategist and a prominent voice in sales leadership. We are thrilled to see him lead PayGround's commercial team as we build momentum in the acute market."

Under Rellihan's guidance, PayGround intends to further expand its healthcare digital wallet, which serves as a powerful example of the company's commitment to pushing the boundaries of innovation and delivering a simplified healthcare payment experience for patients.

PayGround is a healthcare payments platform that streamlines the payment experience for hospitals, providers and patients. For individuals and families, it's an easy-to-use mobile app to manage, track and pay all medical bills in one secure place. For medical providers and hospitals, it's a modernized payment platform that reduces costs, simplifies internal processes and boosts patient and employer satisfaction. Welcome to PayGround, the meeting place for healthcare payments. Learn more at www.payground.com.

