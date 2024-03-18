PayGround Welcomes New Chief Technology Officer with Extensive Healthcare Revenue Cycle Management Experience

Jason Wallis brings 25 years of experience to his role, where he'll focus on interoperability and helping the fintech company scale.

GILBERT, Ariz., March 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- PayGround, a healthcare fintech payments platform, is excited to welcome Jason Wallis as its new Chief Technology Officer (CTO). Wallis, who brings more than 25 years of industry experience to the role, has worked extensively with deploying technology products to solve revenue cycle management (RCM) challenges in healthcare settings.

Wallis has devoted much of his career to working on products that improve the payments process. He most recently served as CTO of EnableComp and previously held leadership roles with Passport Health/Experian Health and Availity.

"PayGround is ecstatic Jason has joined the team. With a unique background that combines healthcare RCM and technical experience, Jason has a proven track record of leading technology teams for some of healthcare's most reputable and innovative technology companies," says PayGround Chief Executive Officer Drew Mercer. "I am excited to see him help execute our vision of empowering the consumer by providing them with the ability to manage and pay all of their medical bills in one place — and perhaps, even take it further."

As CTO, Wallis is responsible for driving the execution of PayGround's integration strategy to drive interoperability across healthcare revenue cycle systems. As PayGround expands its footprint into new markets across the country, Wallis is also integral in helping the company scale to serve more hospitals and healthcare systems and their communities.

"I'm honored and excited to lead the product and technology functions for this amazing organization," Wallis says. "Healthcare improves when you have a strong mission and a focus on innovation and technology. And this is the exact combination Drew has built with PayGround."

About PayGround

PayGround is a healthcare payments platform that streamlines the payment experience for providers and patients. For patients, it's an easy-to-use mobile app to manage, track and pay all medical bills in one secure place. For medical providers, it's a modernized payment platform that reduces costs, simplifies processes and boosts patient and employer satisfaction. PayGround — the meeting place for healthcare payments. Learn more at payground.com.

Media Inquiries: Jana Berrelleza, [email protected]

SOURCE PayGround