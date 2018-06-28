Paying Back Your Student Loans Opens Up Discussions About Personal Finance, Self-Control, and Individual Life Choices

ROHNERT PARK, Calif., June 28, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- As the world closes in on 10 years since the great recession, there seems to be something missing. The hard-hitting questions are left out of the picture, and discussions on personal finances and how people are spending is shuffled to the side. Tara, a contributor at Medium.com, talks about how she paid off her student loan debts this year but believes that there are other topics that need to be opened up for discussion. Ameritech Financial, a private document preparation company that specializes in helping people apply for federal repayment plans and forgiveness programs, encourages borrowers to seek out lessons from their student loan debt and apply them to their financial life as a whole.

"Helping borrowers manage their student loans is at the core of what we do," says Tom Knickerbocker, Executive Vice President of Ameritech Financial. "And the right payment plan sets them up for success. But we also believe that borrowers can use their student loans as a building block for bigger change with their personal finances."

Being able to repay student loans gives people a sense of freedom. A lesson to learn from having student debt is how to be responsible in finding options to pay it back. Tara states, "I get to live my life now. I have flexibility and options. I have a small but positive net worth, and depending on my career path and income, I will have thousands of dollars per month to save and invest." Taking control of one's finances, and paying back student loan debt, is a step towards the self-control that she talks about.

Tara found financial freedom through payoff, while many borrowers find similar freedom through reducing payments thanks to enrollment in federal income-driven repayment plans (IDRs). Such plans base payments on income and family size and can reduce payments to as little as zero dollars for borrowers in certain situations.

Knickerbocker adds, "Make [student loans] the launchpad for bigger change. At Ameritech Financial, we use our expertise in an effort to help borrowers get in control of their student loan situation because student loans are just one piece of the puzzle."

