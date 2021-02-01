PayIt Invests in an Expanded Senior Executive Team to Accelerate Growth in 2021

KANSAS CITY, Mo., Feb. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- PayIt, an award-winning platform for government technology, today announced the expansion of its senior leadership team to bring expertise to the company that will expand reach, accelerate product growth and drive engagement with governments in the US and Canada. Jeff Craver has been hired to be PayIt's first Chief Government Relations Officer, Ned Tobey has been hired as PayIt's Senior Vice President of Product and Scott Harris has been hired as PayIt's Senior Vice President of Marketing. Together these three have extensive experience in helping to develop, market, and deliver innovative technologies that are expanding PayIt's ability to change the way people interact with government.

"There has never been a more critical time for government services to be simpler, safer, and more accessible to citizens," said PayIt founder and CEO John Thomson. "The pandemic has changed virtually every aspect of our lives, including how we interact with government. PayIt is making an investment in our leadership team that will help us scale up as a company and allow us to connect even more people with their government through technology than ever before."

PayIt's platform enables people to easily access government services from any device. Whether it's paying property taxes, vehicle registration renewals, or court citations, interacting with the agencies has never been easier for constituents.

PayIt's Chief Government Relations Officer Jeff Craver, an attorney, brings two decades of state and international government relations experience to the company. Before joining PayIt, Craver was a Principal at Advantage Capital, an impact investment firm. His work at Advantage focused on building campaigns and enacting public policies to enhance access to capital for entrepreneurs in the states and abroad. Before that, he drove growth policy initiatives at the Missouri Chamber of Commerce to help a wide array of businesses achieve success, and also served inside state government as Counsel to the Missouri Senate.

"PayIt's continual growth and rapid expansion is ever-increasing the ways we can improve the constituent experience with government on all levels," Craver said. "I'm grateful to be part of such a creative and passionate team. And I'm eager to partner with public sector officials as we all face new challenges in 2021 and embrace the opportunities they bring."

Prior to joining PayIt, Senior Vice President of Product Ned Tobey spent two years as the Product Management Leader for NCR Digital Banking where he led a team that created retail banking, business banking, and mobile banking products. Before that he spent nearly seven years as the Vice President of Product Management for Q2ebanking.

"PayIt is truly transforming the way citizens interact with government and the way government interacts with the public," Tobey said. "It's incredible how PayIt has been able to provide a state-of-the-art user experience without requiring government agencies to completely modernize their back-end IT infrastructure. I can't wait to work with the product team to deliver even more innovation to government agencies and their constituents."

Senior Vice President of Marketing Scott Harris comes to PayIt from Instructure, where he led global demand generation and marketing campaigns focused on the higher education and K-12 markets. Before that, he worked at Adobe, leading demand generation and enterprise marketing strategy. He is a thought leader who has spoken at industry conferences across the world and has been part of teams that won the Sirius Decisions ROI award multiple times. Scott has a passion for building marketing programs and systems that deliver engaging and relevant experiences to prospects and customers.

"Now more than ever, agencies recognize the importance of delivering services in ways that are safe, easy, and reliable," Harris said. "I'm thrilled at the opportunity to help PayIt reach a broader audience and help government work better for citizens across the United States and around the world."

In addition to adding to its executive leadership team, PayIt also recently announced an expansion into Canada, opening offices in Toronto, the company's first offices outside of the United States.

"PayIt is poised for tremendous growth in 2021," Thomson said. "To do that will require creativity to help develop even more innovative products that make government easier. It will require deep and meaningful collaboration with agencies that want to transform the way they interact with citizens. And it will require the right messaging and marketing know-how to get the word out to agencies and the people they serve. I believe Jeff, Ned, and Scott will help us deliver on each."

